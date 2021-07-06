Residents living as far north as Drogheda could smell smoke from a destructive gorse fire on the Hill of Howth yesterday, it has emerged.

Strong winds sent plumes of smoke across the northside of the city yesterday afternoon as Dublin Fire Brigade attempted to bring the peninsula’s latest blaze under control.

A nationwide orange wildfire alert, which had been in place since last week, had expired at midnight on Monday.

Howth continues to be a flashpoint for gorse fires this summer, driven by significant vegetation growth and extremely dry conditions.

A recent outbreak on the southern face of the hill raged for eight days before being brought under control by units from Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Air Corps last week.

A helicopter – using a ‘Bambi’ bucket to collect water from the sea – was deployed to assist in tackling the fire, which first started on June 22.

Firefighters revealed that yesterday’s blaze in Howth was “a separate spit” that had destroyed “a serious amount” of vegetation.

It was spotted to the rear of properties on Carrickbrack Road up as far as Howth Golf Club.

In a social media post, Dublin Fire Brigade advised householders to close windows and doors as a precaution due to the extensive spread of smoke being dispersed by strong winds.

Residents in Balbriggan in north county Dublin – and even as far as Drogheda – reported being able to smell smoke from the gorse fire in Howth.

Darren O’Connor, Dubin Fire Brigade’s wildfire expert, told Independent.ie that the scene in Howth was “almost apocalyptic” as a result of the extensive damage caused to vegetation.

He said the fire had destroyed natural wildlife habitats and resulted in “a barren landscape” at the top of the hill.

“These types of fires are extremely resource intensive and the crews are absolutely exhausted,” he revealed.

He said three fire engines and a water tanker had been brought to the scene and a crew from North Strand station had remained there overnight.

In addition, a “flailing machine” was being used by Fingal County Council to cut through the brush and create a fire break.

Strong easterly and south-easterly winds had made the fire – which was still burning today – difficult to bring under control and had resulted in a wide spread of smoke.

The arrival of rain is expected to improve the situation in Howth, O’Connor added.

Dublin Fire Brigade has reminded day-trippers to dispose of cigarettes responsibly and not use barbecues or light campfires when visiting Howth.

Motorists have also been urged not to park on grass verges as the heat from an exhaust pipe can potentially start a fire.