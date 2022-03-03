President Michael D Higgins to attend launch of restored Eire 6 sign in Howth

The restored Eire 6 sign will be officially launched by President Higgins on April 9. Pic: Paul O'Byrne

The newly restored ‘Eire 6’ sign in Howth, designed to alert pilots to Ireland’s neutrality during the Second World War, will be officially launched by President Michael D Higgins next month.

Last year, a community-led project secured Ministerial Consent from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to restore the sign, one of 83 dotted around our coastline.

The original quartz stones used for Eire 6, located on Howth’s East Mountain, were found to be in remarkably good condition by local volunteers.

The large letters were placed in the ground in the summer of 1943 by a unit of the Irish Defence Forces known as the Coastwatchers, with the numbers later added to each one to serve as a navigational aid for aircraft.

The work is being carried out in an environmentally sensitive part of Howth, which is covered by a Special Area Amenity Order (SAAO) and has UNESCO Natura 2000 protection.

The restoration project was temporarily halted last year after concerns were raised by the National Parks and Wildlife Service about possible over-cutting at the site.

However, following a meeting between the Howth Eire 6 Restoration Group and the NPWS, all issues were resolved and work was allowed to resume.

Plans are now being put in place for the official launch of the Howth Eire 6 sign on Saturday, April 9, which will be attended by President Higgins.

Boat owners are being asked to participate in a ‘sail-past’ flotilla on the day, with an Irish Air Corps fly-by also planned during the ceremony.