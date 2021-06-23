Plans to extend Royal Canal Greenway through Castleknock and Blanchardstown

Artist's impression of the proposed pedestrian and cycle route along the Royal Canal in Dublin 15

A planning application for the development of the Royal Canal Urban Greenway in Dublin west is expected to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála before the end of the year.

Described as “a landmark scheme”, the proposed pedestrian and cycle route will run along the Royal Canal through Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Coolmine, Clonsilla and Hansfield to the Fingal boundary with Kildare.

The project, which will be jointly delivered by Fingal County Council, the National Transport Authority and Waterways Ireland, is considered a “nationally important” piece of greenway infrastructure.

The council believes the greenway will encourage recreation and offer an alternative transport choice for schoolchildren and commuters.

It said the route would bring significant environmental, economic and health benefits to the wider Dublin 15 community.

Work on the scheme commenced in 2018 and a second round of public consultation on the preferred route is now under way.

Planners favour locating the greenway on the northern embankment of the canal due to “significant restrictions” presented by the railway line along the existing towpath on the southern side.

Estimated costs for the preferred route, which the council claims will be more economical to construct and maintain, are between €5m to €7m.

Chief executive of Fingal County Council, AnnMarie Farrelly, said the Royal Canal Urban Greenway had the potential to promote connectivity between growing communities in Dublin 15.

“The creation of green infrastructure and the provision of safe outdoor spaces remains a key priority for Fingal County Council,” she said.

“This project is an important element of the active travel and greenway infrastructure we are putting in place to create great places to live, work and visit throughout Fingal.”

Fingal County Council estimate that a planning application for the project will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála in the last quarter of this year.

Public submissions and observations can be received up to July 7.