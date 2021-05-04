Plans for new Stardust memorial at former hospital site

Charlie Bird with Antoinette Keegan unveiling the memorial for the 48 victims at Butterly Business park, Artane, in 2019. Pic: Caroline Quinn

Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the Stardust tragedy, welcomed plans for the memorial. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The headquarters of the INMO at the former Richmond Hospital building in Dublin 7

A new memorial to victims of the Stardust fire is being planned at the site of the former Richmond Hospital in Smithfield.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is proposing to erect the memorial at its headquarters on North Brunswick Street in Dublin 7.

Independent.ie has learned that plans are at an early stage, but it is not yet known what form the memorial will take, or where exactly it will be located. However, it’s understood that various design options will be considered in consultation with the families’ representative group.

Some of the victims of the nightclub tragedy, in which 48 young people died and over 200 were injured, were brought to the Richmond Hospital in the early hours of St Valentine’s Day on February 14, 1981.

Others were treated in hospitals across the city, including the Mater, Dr Steevens’ and Jervis Street. A spokesperson for the INMO said they would not be commenting until they had an opportunity to discuss any proposal with the Stardust families.

Antoinette Keegan, chairperson of the Stardust Victims’ Committee, said she was aware of the INMO proposal and was due to be contacted by a union representative to discuss the project.

“The Stardust was one of Ireland’s biggest tragedies and the families would welcome any new memorial to commemorate their loved ones,” Ms Keegan said.

She also revealed that ambitious plans for a €200,000 Stardust memorial square at the front of the former nightclub complex have been submitted to Dublin City Council.

She said while a portion of this funding was due to be provided by the new owner of the industrial park where the Stardust was located, the balance would be sought through local authority grants.

There are existing plaques dedicated to the memory of the Stardust victims in the grounds of Beaumont Hospital and at the entrance to Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock, where many of those who died went to school.

In 1993, after years of campaigning by the victims’ families, the Stardust Memorial Park was officially opened in Bonnybrook. In 2019, a large plaque featuring the names of all 48 victims was unveiled by broadcaster Charlie Bird on the site of the former nightclub on Kilmore Road in Artane.

This year marked the 40th anniversary of the Stardust fire. New inquests into the 1981 tragedy continue to be held up by an ongoing dispute with the Department of Justice over the provision of free legal aid.