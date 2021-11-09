Plans for 350 high-rise apartments in Santry refused permission

The proposed development of 350 apartments ranged in height from 7 to 14 storeys

An artist's impression of how the proposed development in Santry would have looked

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for 350 high-rise apartments on the site of a builders’ providers in Santry.

The Santry Avenue SHD, which had been strongly opposed by local residents and public representatives, would have seen the Chadwicks building demolished and replaced with a high-density scheme on a 1.5 hectares site at the junction with Swords Road.

Dwyer Nolan Developments Ltd had sought permission through the fast-track Strategic Housing Development process for 113 one-bed, 218 two-bed and 19 three-bed units, located across four buildings and ranging in height from seven to 14 storeys over basement level.

Five retail/commercial units, as well as community and residential amenity facilities, were also proposed.

Residents in Santry, who recently organised a mock funeral to highlight their concerns over the proliferation of high-rise developments, claimed the number of SHDs planned for the area was “excessive”.

They also argued that the Santry Avenue development would exacerbate traffic problems and put extra pressure on local schools, public transport and GP services.

An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse permission was welcomed by the Santry Whitehall Forum. Last week, the residents’ group said it feared the development would be given the go ahead following unsuccessful attempts to block previous SHD applications in Santry.

Outlining its reasons for the refusal, An Bord Pleanála said the current Dublin City Development Plan states that each apartment scheme should contain a maximum of 25-30pc one-bedroom units and a minimum of 15pc three or more bedroom units.

“Having regard to the range of dwelling units, it is considered that the proposed development would materially contravene this provision of the plan,” it said.

Róisín Shortall TD (SD) told Independent.ie that she welcomed the board’s decision.

“The idea of a 14-storey development in the heart of Santry would have been crazy,” she said. “Also, the announcement that MetroLink will be at least 10 years away makes this kind of high-rise development unsustainable from a traffic perspective.”