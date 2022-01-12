Plan for new tearooms in Fairview Park delayed after ‘bad mistake’ by council

The proposed tearooms and civic space would be located along the edge of Fairview Park

The vision for the new tearooms in Fairview park, as designed by Howley, Hayes, Cooney Architects

A proposal for new tearooms in Fairview Park has been delayed after problems emerged with Dublin City Council’s own planning application for the project.

The council had commissioned Howley Hayes Cooney Architects to design contemporary tearooms and civic space along the edge of the northside park.

It’s intended the new facilities will link in with the proposed Clontarf 2 City Centre greenway route recently given construction stage approval by the National Transport Authority.

Dublin City Council said the tearooms proposal had been developed “with careful consideration for its placement, scale, materials and relationship with Fairview Park”.

A 2019 council report noted the park has “a deficiency of facilities” for refreshment, restrooms and community amenity.

“These shortfalls reduce ‘dwell time’ and enjoyment of the park in all seasons,” the council said.

“The proposed tearoom and community space will provide a new recreational hub located close to a main entrance. It will make the park more amenable to visitors, becoming an anchor and destination in its own right.”

A Part 8 planning application for the project was submitted by Dublin City Council in February 2021. However, due to an error by the local authority, the permitted timeframe for the application expired.

Dublin city councillors were informed the Part 8 process must be completed within 20 weeks of commencement.

“Unfortunately, following completion of the planning officer’s report, it was not incorporated into the draft chief executive’s report and consequently exceeded the time for approval under Part 8 regulations,” the council said.

“This should not have happened and additional controls have been put in place to ensure it does not happen again.

“The Parks Department has advised that a new Part 8 will be brought forward in 2022 in order to ensure there is sufficient time to complete the works before the opening of the cycleway.”

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said this was “a bad mistake” by the council as a lot of time had been spent on presentations and consultation with the local community.

“The council now needs to pull out all the stops to ensure this project gets back on track,” she said. “I remain hopeful that work on the tearooms can be completed by the spring of 2024.”