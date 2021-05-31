Parking hampers emergency response to incident on Portmarnock beach

Heavy traffic and poor parking hamper access for the emergency services at Portmarnock beach on Sunday. Pic: @Dubfirebrigade

This photo – taken in Portmarnock on Sunday – highlights the challenges faced by the emergency services when responding to callouts at popular Dublin tourist spots.

With the good weather resulting in thousands of day-trippers flocking to beaches and scenic locations such as Howth and the Dublin mountains, Dublin Fire Brigade has reminded the public to consider access for emergency vehicles before they park.

On Sunday afternoon, a multi-agency response – involving Dublin Fire Brigade and the Irish Coast Guard in Howth – was required to deal with an incident on Portmarnock beach, which was packed with sunseekers.

The casualty, who had suffered a lower leg injury, received medical assistance at the scene from Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics before being removed by a Coast Guard stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Posting photos of the incident on social media, Dublin Fire Brigade said access to the Portmarnock incident had been hampered by high levels of traffic.

Another post showed a heavily congested Burrow Road in Sutton, with the comment: “Think before you park – could an ambulance or fire engine pass through? Our partner emergency services like the Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team and Irish Coast Guard need access 24/7.”

Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson Darren O’Connor told Independent.ie that the problem of high traffic volumes on sunny days can be compounded by inconsiderate parking.

“Many popular destinations in Dublin, such as Howth and Portmarnock, are well-served by public transport so we would encourage people to travel by bus or rail whenever possible,” he said.

“If you have to drive, always be mindful of where you park. It’s not enough just to keep access gates clear – you must always factor the width of a fire engine or ambulance before you park.

“Always bear in mind there can be multi-agencies and multiple emergency vehicles involved. When we experience delays due to roads becoming inaccessible, we sometimes have to take an alternative route or make our way to the scene on foot.”