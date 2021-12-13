Parents protest as Drumcondra Montessori in ‘race against time’ over looming closure of parish hall

Parents protesting outside the Archbishop's residence in Drumcondra over the closure of the Corpus Christi parish hall

The Dublin Archdiocese is being urged to intervene to prevent the closure of a parish hall in Drumcondra that has been home to a Montessori school for 28 years.

Up to 40 children will be left without childcare facilities when the school is forced to vacate the Corpus Christi hall on Home Farm Road after Christmas.

The parish hall is to home to the Montessori Children's Academy, which also offers an afterschool service. Parish authorities claim the building is not suitable for use as a Montessori due to fire safety concerns.

Last year, the owner of the school, Christina O’Riordan, took out a District Court injunction against the Dublin Archdiocese to allow her business remain in the hall. However, a court recently ruled the school must vacate the premises by the end of the current term.

Ms O’Riordan insists she is willing to pay for any fire safety works that need to be carried out, but claimed her offer had not been taken up by the church.

She said other users of the hall, including an Irish dancing school, had not been given an opportunity to fundraise for the necessary upgrade works.

“Parents are now under pressure to make alternative arrangements for their children in a matter of weeks,” she said.

“We had hoped to remain in the hall until at least next summer to allow the children see out a full term. Some of them haven’t even been told yet that they won’t be coming back to us in January, which will be very upsetting.

“With the school now due to close at Christmas, we are in a race against time to find a solution. This is a very stressful situation for everyone concerned.”

Ms O’Riordan added that many parents have found it difficult to source childcare places at the same rates her school offers. She is trying to redeploy some of her Drumcondra-based staff to her other branches in Celbridge and Maynooth.

Last week, more than 40 parents attended a protest outside the Archbishop’s residence in Drumcondra, with a further one planned for this Thursday. An online meeting to discuss the issue, organised by Senator Marie Sherlock (Lab), will be held on Tuesday night.

Senator Sherlock said any permanent loss of the hall would be a major blow to the community.

“At the very least, the community should have clarity on whether the hall will re-open again,” she said. “In addition, when will the €150,000 remediation works they say are needed be undertaken?

“The community should be given a chance to help fundraise to keep this vital amenity open rather than let it close. If it is to close permanently, then why?”

Roísin Shortall TD (SD) said she fully agreed with parents’ requests for the closure of the hall to be paused until at least the summer.

“I share the community’s concerns, not just in relation to the Montessori and afterschool, but about the long-term future of the parish hall,” she said.

“Locals have legitimate fears about the future of the hall and adjoining lands. The loss of these facilities would have a huge impact.

“Over 50 years ago, it was community donations that built the parish hall and they’ve helped maintain it ever since. The diocese’s handling of this issue has been unacceptable and local people deserve better.”

When contacted, the Dublin Archdiocese referred Independent.ie to a statement issued by Corpus Christi Parish.

“The principal concern of the parish has always been the safety of the users of the property, particularly the children,” it said.

“The property was reviewed by two separate fire safety experts, who found it presented a fire safety risk and was unsuitable for childcare.

“Ultimately, this matter was before the courts on September 17, 2021, and on hearing all the facts of the case, the court determined that the Montessori vacate the property.

“While the parish appreciate the distress this has caused, the property was closed due to safety concerns.”