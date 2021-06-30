Orange wildfire warning as Howth blaze rages for eight days

Some of the damage caused by the recent gorse fires in Howth. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade

A nationwide orange wildfire warning has been put in place for the coming days as Dublin Fire Brigade continues to monitor a gorse fire in Howth that has raged for eight days.

Since June 22, Dublin Fire Brigade crews have been battling a blaze on the Hill of Howth, which is now largely under control.

Dramatic video footage taken yesterday shows an Irish Air Corps helicopter joining the effort by dumping water on a gorse fire on the southern side of the peninsula, in an area of the hill between Carrickbrack Road and Howth Golf Club.

Two helicopters departed Baldonnel at 7pm yesterday evening to assist Dublin Fire Brigade, with approximately 30 water dumps carried out by one in the space of 90 minutes.

The turnaround time for each circuit – between water being dropped on the fire and the refilling of the ‘Bambi bucket’ from the sea – took just three and a half minutes.

Howth continues to be a flashpoint for gorse fires, which can cause permanent scarring of the landscape and threaten ground nesting wildlife habitats.

Dublin Fire Brigade has again reminded day-trippers to dispose of cigarettes responsibly and not use barbecues or light campfires when visiting Howth.

Darren O’Connor, Dublin Fire Brigade’s wildfire expert, told Independent.ie that while the “footprint” of the fire in Howth was quite small, it was difficult to fight because dead gorse and bracken was burning under live vegetation.

“It’s extremely difficult for crews to get at,” he explained. Wind direction had also caused problems as it was bringing the fire down towards houses and the road.

“The unusual thing about the fire in Howth is that it’s coming down the slope, which we call a ‘backing fire’, because the wind is blowing from the north. If the wind changed direction and came from the south, it would accelerate the fire up the hill.

“The actual fire behaviour isn’t that intense – what people are seeing are flare-ups of gorse bushes.”

O’Connor said a decision was made to bring in the Air Corps yesterday after a risk assessment was carried out.

Between two and five fire appliances have been at the scene in Howth in recent days, with crews dispatched from Tara Street, North Strand, Kilbarrack and Phibsboro fire stations.

He described the intervention of the helicopters as “very effective” in bringing the fire under control. He said while the cause of the fire was unknown, it happened in an area which is accessible by the public.

“We remind members of the public to be cautious this weekend as vegetation is very dry and flammable at the moment,” he added.

“The fire in Howth is under control, but hotspots still exist in the peat type surface that covers some of the area affected. These are being monitored, as are the daytime temperature and humidity levels.”

The Department of Agriculture said the orange fire risk warning would be in place until midnight on Monday, July 5. The risk phase is expected to peak on Friday.