One person made 6,227 noise complaints about Dublin Airport last year 

Exemptions and heavy discounts for jet fuel are the norm across Europe despite the high carbon emissions from flying

The number of complaints about aircraft using Dublin Airport more than halved last year, although one individual still filed a daily average of 17 complaints despite the dramatic fall in aviation traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New figures provided by DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, show a total of 7,133 complaints about noise from aircraft taking off and landing were recorded in 2020 – an annual decrease of 53%.

However, they indicate the level of complaints did not fall at the same rate as the reduced number of flights at Dublin Airport which were down 64% over the 12-month period to 83,252 from 232,142 in 2019.

The figures reveal that one serial objector was responsible for 6,227 complaints, accounting for over 87% of last year’s total.

However, DAA said no proximate aircraft event could be identified in 2,182 cases – more than a third of all complaints filed by the individual.

The same complainant, who is based in Ongar in west Dublin, also made almost 7,800 complaints about noise from aircraft using Dublin Airport in 2019.

Another resident, who is understood to be based in The Ward in north county Dublin, lodged 594 complaints last year.

The two serial complainants accounted for over 95% of all complaints filed last year.

However, a report by DAA shows that the number of individuals who lodged a complaint about aircraft noise dropped significantly during 2020 – down from 284 the previous year to 112.

The highest concentration of complaints came from residents living in Swords, Portmarnock, Beaumont, Malahide and St Margaret’s.

The DAA figures show that only 1.1% of commercial flights including the vast majority of jet aircraft using Dublin Airport last year failed to fly on track and keep to scheduled flight paths on approach and take-off.

It established that only 153 complaints related to aircraft which were classified as “off track.”

The DAA said a flight could be off track for several reasons including weather and safety but such cases were notified to the Irish Aviation Authority.

A DAA spokesperson said individual airlines were contacted when there was no specific reason for straying from a flight path.

More than half of all complaints last year related to departing flights taking off from the main runway in an east-west direction,

Almost 90% of complaints were about flights which occurred between 11pm and 7am.

Unsurprisingly the month of April – which coincided with the height of the first national lockdown – generated the least number of complaints given the cancellation of the vast majority of flights.

Just seven complaints from four individuals were recorded that month.

The DAA spokesperson said the reduction of aircraft noise on neighbouring communities was the joint responsibility of Dublin Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority and the airlines that use the airport.

“There are a number of noise abatement measures in place and Dublin Airport is committed to working with the industry and other stakeholders to minimise the impact of noise on our neighbours and adjoining communities,” the spokesperson said.

He confirmed that a response is issued by DAA in relation to each individual complaint.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport had launched a new online tracking device which enables local communities to access flight paths and noise levels of aircraft using the airport.

The WebTrak system was established in collaboration with the IAA and Australian company, Envirosuite.

Dublin Airport managing director, Vincent Harrison, said the Webtrak initiative would be a welcome tool for people concerned about aircraft noise.

The system provides information on flight origin, destination, aircraft type, flight path and noise level registered on the airport’s noise monitoring terminals.

“The system also provides an additional simplified way for members of the public to submit noise complaints,” Mr Harrison added.