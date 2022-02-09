New wedding marquee, 150-seater restaurant and cookery school planned for Howth Castle grounds

New plans have been submitted proposing a mix of retail, leisure and food outlets on the grounds of Howth Castle in north Dublin. Pic: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

A state-of-the-art wedding marquee and 150-seater restaurant are being planned for Howth Castle.

A planning application proposing a mix of retail, leisure and food outlets at the historic site in north Dublin has been submitted to Fingal County Council.

The plan is part of a joint venture by a company linked to Tetrarch Capital, the owners of Howth Castle Estate since 2019, and the Michael J Wright Group.

The hospitality group employs over 500 staff at some of the capital’s best-known food halls, restaurants and pubs, including the Bloody Stream in Howth, Wright’s Café Bar in Swords and the Angler’s Rest in Chapelizod.

Under the plan, the group will take out a 25-year lease on Howth Castle. The proposed development includes a new 150-seater restaurant in a glass-covered pavilion within the castle’s stable yard.

There will also be a revamped cookery school and a state-of-the art wedding marquee located to the south of the castle, along with a range of retail stores.

Additional amenities within the castle grounds and walled gardens will include a playground, picnic areas, a falconry, petting farm and new garden centre.

In a statement, the Michael J Wright Group said the National Transport Museum will remain “in the heart of the new development”.

Up to 100 people will be employed during the construction phase, with a further 150 jobs created on completion, according to the company.

There are also plans for 6km of walks and cycleways through the estate, with the aim of providing active travel links between Howth and Sutton.

The applicants believe the plan will make Howth “a unique destination and exceptional visitor experience” for tourists and locals alike.

The planning application, lodged by WSHI Ltd and the Michael J Wright Group, seeks to “refurbish, redevelop, conserve and change the use” of part of the existing Howth Castle buildings, stable block and lands.

It notes the buildings are protected structures within an Architectural Conservation Area.

“The development proposed involves the demolition of some farm buildings, the refurbishment and construction of new buildings, and a change of use of part of the lower and upper ground floors of the castle and adjoining stable block and stable yard, from primarily residential use to hospitality and tourist retail use,” the application states.

“All of the reimagined and new areas will be under the control of a single management company, which will be set up to manage the existing castle, stable areas and surrounding attendant lands.”

Submissions and observations on the planning application can be made up to March 7.

Separately, Tetrarch Capital recently wrote to all 40 Fingal councillors asking them to support a proposal to rezone 12 acres of Howth Estate to allow for the development of 195 senior living homes.

Up to 50 affordable homes and an amenity building also formed part of the plan for the lands, formerly used as a golf course.

In the letter, Michael McElligott, a director of Tetrarch, said they wanted to provide those aged over-65 with a “high quality, appealing alternative” to their current houses, many of which “are large family homes occupied by empty nesters”.

However, Independent.ie understands that no such rezoning of the Howth Estate lands has been proposed by the council’s chief executive or elected representatives as part of discussions on the new Fingal Development Plan.