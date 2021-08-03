New underground station proposed for Spencer Dock under Dart expansion plans

The proposed below ground station would be located adjacent to the current Spencer Dock Luas stop. Pic: Iarnród Éireann

Details of a proposed new train station in Dublin’s Docklands have emerged as part of Iarnród Éireann’s latest public consultation on the DART+ West project.

A new station at Spencer Dock, along with enhancements to entrances at Connolly Station, will be required to cater for additional passenger capacity on the Dublin to M3 Parkway/Maynooth line.

Under the plan, the 40km stretch of line, which runs through Drumcondra, Broombridge and west Dublin, will be fully electrified.

By 2025, the frequency of trains on the line will increase from six to 12 per hour in each direction, with passenger capacity rising from 5,000 to 13,200.

According to Iarnród Éireann, Connolly Station will not be able to solely accommodate this additional capacity, which is why a new below ground station at Spencer Dock – adjacent to the current Luas stop - has been proposed as part of the preferred option for the project.

“This new station will represent a significant enhancement to the Dublin Docklands area, securing interchange with Luas and local bus services and imbedding integrated transport in the heart of the Dublin Docklands area,” the company says.

Other elements of the DART+ West project include the replacement of level crossings, bridge reconstruction/improvements and the provision of sub stations to facilitate the electrification of the line.

Iarnród Éireann believes the frequency and quality of service will provide a viable transport alternative for surrounding communities other than private car travel.

This will be the first infrastructural project to be delivered under the wider DART+ Programme, which will also include the electrification of the line from Dublin to Drogheda.

When fully completed, it will see the expansion of the DART network from 50km to 150km.

Phase two of the public consultation on the preferred option for DART+ West is now open for submissions until September 8.