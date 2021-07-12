New proposal to remove parking and create village plaza for Clontarf

An artist’s impression of how the new plaza on Vernon Avenue could look with some parking spaces removed. Pic: Love Clontarf

Artist’s impression of how the new seating area at the end of Vernon Avenue could look. Pic: Love Clontarf

An artist’s impression of how the new plaza on Vernon Avenue could look with parking removed outside The Sheds. Pic: Love Clontarf

This is how a new village plaza could look in Clontarf under plans put forward by a local residents’ group.

Clontarf Residents’ Association has proposed a series of changes to the eastern section of Vernon Avenue, which would see enhanced pedestrian areas and additional public seating.

It is currently carrying out a survey in the area to assess local reaction to the plan.

In a presentation posted on the ‘Love Clontarf’ website, the association says that Covid-19 has highlighted the congested nature of footpaths along the lower stretch of Vernon Avenue, which has several food and drink outlets offering takeaway services.

It claimed this had resulted in crowded footpaths, particularly on weekends and during periods of good weather, necessitating recent traffic control measures in the area.

“Watching this unfold over the past year has prompted us to examine this stretch of Vernon Avenue to assess how it might be adapted to better serve community and business interests, thereby creating a pleasant and vibrant village centre for Clontarf,” it says.

As part of the placemaking plan, it is proposed to remove nine parking spaces from the front of The Sheds pub and re-establish the area as “a gathering space”, with fixed and removable seating and planting.

Clontarf Residents’ Association believes this would be create “a miniature village space”, which, it states, the area currently lacks.

The plan also seeks the removal of up to three of the 12 southernmost parking spaces on the west side of Vernon Avenue, in addition to the reinstatement of the original path and carriageway configuration.

This would create more space for pedestrians and allow for the installation of fixed seating and more planting.

Improvements to the pavement area at the front of the Sandbar restaurant are also proposed as part of the plan. This would see fixed seating incorporated into an existing landscaping scheme which was carried out in 2007.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) told Independent.ie that Dublin City Council had previously offered to carry out similar work in the area but had encountered some “minority” opposition.

“However, my understanding is that there is now a lot of local support for this project and its day has finally come,” she said.

A spokesperson for Clontarf Residents’ Association said they would not be commenting during the local consultation process.