New easy-access beach mats installed for wheelchair users at Dollymount

Patrick Greville using the new wheelchair accessible mats installed for a trial period at Dollymount beach. Pic: @DubCityCouncil

New wheelchair-friendly beach mats have been introduced on a trial basis at Dollymount Strand to help improve access for people with disabilities.

Dublin City Council hopes the initiative will result in greater access to the North Bull Island Reserve and beach areas for wheelchair and scooter users.

The special mats, which extend 125 metres onto the beach from the end of Causeway Road, have been designed to allow for greater mobility on the sand.

The trial of the mats comes on foot a recommendation from the North Bull Island Oversight Forum to improve accessibility for beachgoers with additional mobility requirements.

Subject to use and demand, it’s anticipated that the mats will be extended further along the beach in future years.

The new mats will complement existing mobility resources at North Bull Island, such as the free beach wheelchair rental service. Two types of beach-safe wheelchairs can be rented every day during the bathing season, which runs until September 15.

Speaking at the launch of the trial, Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said the mats were a welcome addition to Dollymount Strand and the Dublin Bay Biosphere.

“Accessibility and inclusion should be at the heart of all our policies,” she said. “Dublin City Council is committed to making Dublin and its amenities more accessible for its citizens, particularly those with additional mobility needs.”

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) told Independent.ie that while it was great to see the beach mats finally installed, he noted it was now approaching the end of the 2021 bathing season.

“All beach users need to be vigilant and mind these mats so wheelchair users can enjoy what Dollyer has to offer all year round,” he said.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said the placement of the mats will make Dollymount’s beach and foreshore more accessible to people of all abilities.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) revealed she had raised the issue of access with the Bull Island Oversight Forum after she was contacted by a mother whose son had been unable to use the adapted beach wheelchairs.

“All members of the forum were very supportive and urged quick implementation of a trial,” she said. “I'm so happy the beach is now more accessible to all, as everyone has the right to enjoy this beautiful, natural amenity.”