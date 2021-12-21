New development to be named in honour of East Wall hero Jack Nalty

The new development, at the junction of East Wall Road and Alfie Byrne Road, will be named after Jack Nalty

Jack Nalty, from East Wall in Dublin, was the last Irish volunteer to die during the Spanish Civil War

A planned hotel and apartment complex in East Wall is to be named in honour of a Dubliner who died defending democracy during the Spanish Civil War.

Jack Nalty, a republican, socialist and trade unionist, was the last Irish volunteer with the International Brigade to die in the conflict.

In 1936, he was among the first Irishmen to join the movement formed to defend Spain against a fascist coup. Despite being badly wounded in the early days of the war, Nalty returned to Spain after recuperating in Ireland.

He was hailed a hero after placing himself in danger to rescue a machine gun crew left behind during the Battle of the Ebro on the final day of combat.

Nalty, aged 36 at the time, died instantly after coming under fire on September 23, 1938, along with fellow Dubliner Liam McGregor.

According to records, the machine gun crew survived thanks to Nalty’s bravery. The 15th International Brigade was withdrawn from the frontline the following day.

Nalty, who lived in East Wall, had previously fought in the War of Independence and Irish Civil War. He had worked briefly at the Dublin Dockyard Company and was later the ITGWU shop steward for 600 Dublin Port workers.

Nalty was also a champion runner with Dublin Harriers. In 1931, he received International honours when he represented Ireland on the cross-country team at Baldoyle.

The 80th anniversary of his death in 2018 was marked by the unveiling of a plaque near his former family home and the publication of a book on his life.

Councillor Nial Ring (Ind) proposed naming the new East Wall development in Jack Nalty’s memory after consulting with local historians Joe Mooney and Hugo McGuinness.

His motion, seconded by Councillor Cieran Perry (Ind), was unanimously agreed at a meeting of the Central Area Committee this week.

Councillor Ring described two names originally proposed for the 15-storey hotel and apartment complex as “bland and insipid”.

“It is fitting that we recognise the history and heritage of our communities when naming modern developments,” he said.

“Jack Nalty’s body is one of thousands that still lie under Spanish soil, but he will never be forgotten. Having this building in East Wall named after him will be a permanent and fitting reminder of this great local hero.”

In a statement, the East Wall History Group said the decision by city councillors had been welcomed by Jack Nalty’s relatives.

“It’s great to see the memory of a local figure being recognised, particularly one associated with so many different aspects of local, national and international history,” they said.

Earlier this year, MKN Property Group received planning permission from Dublin City Council for a three block, mixed-use development, including a 195-bed hotel, build-to-rent apartments and offices.

It will be located on the site of a former car dealership at the junction of East Wall Road and Alfie Byrne Road.