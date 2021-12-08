New Dart project aiming to more than double passenger capacity enters planning stage

The Dart+ West project will cost up to €1.1bn, with construction expected to take four years

The Government has given approval for the Dart+ West project to enter the planning system, described as a crucial milestone in transforming the rail network in the Greater Dublin Area.

This first phase of the Dart+ programme will see the electrification of the line between the city centre, the M3 Parkway and Maynooth. A new train station is proposed for Spencer Dock, along with improvements to Connolly Station.

When complete, capacity will double to 12 trains per hour in each direction. Passenger capacity is expected to increase from 5,000 to 13,200. The works will also involve improvements to bridges and the replacement of level crossings.

Iarnród Éireann is considering submissions received during the second round of non-statutory public consultation on the project and expects to apply to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order in the second quarter of 2022.

The final cost of Dart+ West, which will be funded under the National Development Plan, will be up to €1.1bn, with construction expected to take four years.

The Government has also approved the preliminary business case for the wider Dart+ programme, which will double passenger capacity to 52,000 per hour and treble the length of the network to 150km. It will include the electrification of the Kildare and Drogheda lines.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan described the Government’s decision as “hugely significant”.

“This is a tangible demonstration of progress, which will transform public transport and help us meet our climate goals,” he said.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), said the Dart+ project will be “a game changer” and would contribute to a reduction in emissions.

“It will also reduce congestion, improve air quality and provide greater public transport connectivity across the region,” she said.

Meanwhile, the preferred route for the extension of the Luas Green Line to Finglas has now opened for public consultation.

The project will create a new 4km connection between Charlestown, Finglas village, Finglas west, St Helena’s, Tolka Valley and Broombridge, with four stops in total.

A 350-vehicle park and ride facility will be provided near the St Margaret’s Road stop, close to the M50. There will also be interchange opportunities with bus networks at all the new stops and with mainline rail services at Broombridge.

Most of the route will be built using grass track, which Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has described as “an attractive and sustainable innovation for urban transport in Ireland”.

There will be eight trams per hour – one every 7.5 minutes – with journey times of 13 minutes between Charlestown and Broombridge or 30 minutes to Trinity College.

According to projections, by 2035, Finglas Luas will remove 10,000 daily car journeys and see an extra 5,500 commuters using public transport.

With active travel routes proposed in tandem with the Luas extension, an additional 4,600 people are expected to walk or cycle every day.

However, the timeline for the delivery of the Luas extension to Finglas remains unclear. Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the timing, availability of funding and other essential approvals required Government decisions.

“We expect to be in a position to apply to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order for Luas Finglas in mid-2023,” a TII spokesperson said.