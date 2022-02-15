Malahide tennis fans divided over new proposal for indoor facility

Tending to the courts at Malahide Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where a new indoor proposal has divided opinion. Pic: Sportsfile

A proposal to develop an indoor tennis facility in Malahide has divided local opinion. Malahide Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club submitted a planning application to Fingal County Council on February 11.

The club is seeking to remove existing lighting and poles at four of its tennis courts and construct “a proprietary fixed structure” and “semi-transparent membrane system” to provide permanent cover.

The facility would have “removable/openable sides” to allow for summer play, in addition to indoor lighting and a rainwater harvesting tank.

Malahide Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, founded in 1879, has nine full-sized and three junior courts at The Square, located between the Grand Hotel and the village centre.

It’s understood the proposal to develop a covered facility has been under discussion for at least two years.

A club spokesperson told Independent.ie: “It’s our long-term objective to enhance tennis facilities for members. The purpose of the application is to know if the proposed covered courts facility is feasible from a planning perspective.

“This is a step-by-step process and at the moment it’s a planning process.”

Club members are said to be divided on the proposal. There were also conflicting views expressed on Malahide social media forums after details of the plan emerged.

Some comments were supportive of the application, saying it was “badly needed” and would encourage more young people to get active. However, others claimed the structure would be “obnoxious”, “ugly” and “resemble a warehouse”.

Councillor Brian McDonagh (Lab) said he intended to examine the planning application in detail before forming a view on the proposal.

“Ultimately, it will be up to the council’s planners to decide if it will damage the visual amenity of the area, which is always an issue when you try to convert an outdoor facility into an indoor one,” he said.

Councillor Joan Newman (SD) said while she understood why the club had proposed the structure, she had concerns about the aesthetic impact on a scenic location.

She added she would be “open to persuasion” if the club had evidence the plan would significantly increase participation in sport.