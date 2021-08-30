‘Lucky Louis’ the sheep rescued after two days stuck on cliff

Louis the sheep initially tried to hide from rescuers after his cliff fall. Pic: Howth Coast Guard

'Lucky Louis' is brought back to shore after his ordeal. Pic: Howth Coast Guard

Lambay Island was the scene of one of the Irish Coast Guard’s more unusual callouts of the summer yesterday when a crew responded to reports that a sheep had fallen from a cliff.

‘Lucky Louis’ – as he was named by his rescuers – had plunged 10 metres down a cliff on the east side of the privately owned north Dublin island and had become trapped on a ledge.

It’s believed he may have been stuck there for up to two days, but was fortunately spotted by a passing vessel who raised the alarm.

A coast guard boat from Howth was immediately tasked to the scene after the operations centre received a 999 call on Sunday afternoon.

When they located the woolly casualty, he initially didn’t appreciate the attention and tried to hide in a nearby cave.

However, two crew members managed to secure the seven-month-old sheep and bring him on board the rescue boat.

Despite his ordeal, Louis had only suffered minor cuts and was otherwise in good spirits when handed back to staff at Lambay Island harbour.