Luas line to Finglas ‘would remove up to 10,000 daily car journeys’

Public consultation on the Finglas Luas line has been extended until the end of January. Pic: Mark Condren

The extension of the Luas Green Line to Finglas would remove up to 10,000 daily car journeys and see an extra 5,500 commuters using public transport, it has been claimed.

The figures emerged during the public consultation on the preferred route for the project, which has now been extended until January 31.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) revealed its latest plans for a 4km connection between Charlestown, Finglas village, Finglas west, St Helena’s, Tolka Valley and Broombridge, with four new stops in total.

After the publication of the emerging preferred route in 2020, a number of changes and “improvements” were made to the plan in light of submissions received from the public.

A 350-vehicle park and ride facility will be provided near the St Margaret’s Road stop, close to the M50. There will also be interchange opportunities with bus networks at all the new stops and with mainline rail services at Broombridge in Dublin 7.

The line will run along two new bridges at Broombridge and Tolka River Valley Park. Up to 70pc of the route will be built using grass track, a method described by TII as “an attractive and sustainable innovation for urban transport in Ireland”.

There will be eight trams per hour – one every 7.5 minutes – with journey times of 13 minutes between Charlestown and Broombridge or 30 minutes to Trinity College.

According to TII’s projections, by 2035, Finglas Luas will remove 10,000 daily car journeys and see an extra 5,500 commuters using public transport.

With active travel routes proposed in tandem with the Luas extension, an additional 4,600 people are expected to walk or cycle every day.

However, there is still no clear indication of a delivery date for the project. Following the latest public consultation, it will enter design development stage and a business case will be submitted within the next two years.

An application to An Bord Pleanála for a Railway Order is expected to be lodged by mid-2023.

There are no specific dates provided for remaining elements of the project, including the tender process and completion of the construction phase, which is expected to take up to four years.

According to TII, the timing, availability of funding and other essential approvals will require Government decisions.