Lookout tower planned for new Bull Island Discovery Centre 

This is how the proposed new Discovery Centre on Bull Island will look if it gets the go ahead from An Bord Pleanála this year.

Dublin City Council is currently engaging with relevant stakeholders on the plan and hopes to submit a formal proposal to the planning board during the summer.

In 2015, the local authority commissioned a feasibility study to explore the potential benefits of a new building to replace the existing Interpretive and Education Centre. The original facility, which opened in 1986, is no longer considered fit for purpose due to its limited capacity and lack of access for people with disabilities.

As it’s located within the protected sand dune system, Dublin City Council says it’s not possible to extend or upgrade the current building. The proposed new centre and lookout tower would be located on a reclaimed area off the main causeway road.

Modifications to the original plan reduced the size of the proposed building by 30pc. Dublin City Council said the Discovery Centre would offer a year-round, non-weather dependent visitor experience, as well as educational programmes for primary and secondary school students.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) said while he is in favour of the original Bull Island Interpretive Centre being replaced, he had “some reservations” about the proposed location of the new building. He would also be seeking to have concerns about the “potential commercialisation” of the island addressed.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for an outright ban on disposable barbecues on Bull Island due to ongoing fires in the protected nature reserve.

Last weekend saw the fourth fire this year on Bull Island – which is a Special Protected Area and UNESCO Biosphere – leading to concerns about the impact on ground-nesting birds and other wildlife. Regular dumping in the area also needs to be addressed, according to local campaigners.

The Bull Island Action Group posted photos of the latest blaze over the weekend, which was described as “criminal damage of a protected biosphere” by Councillor Donna Cooney (GP).

“Bull Island has the highest possible protection designations, yet this is still happening,” she said. “This is the most sensitive of areas and is the habitat of many protected species.

“We are all doing our best to keep the coast litter-free, but the problem persists. In recent weeks, a puffin suffered a painful death after someone carelessly discarded a face mask.”

Cllr Cooney believes that an outright ban on disposable barbecues needs to be considered, along with the additional deployment of wildlife rangers.

“We often see the remnants of barbecues or campfires in the dunes, which I believe are the main sources of these fires,” she said. “Due to the environmentally-sensitive nature of Bull Island, I think we need to put the protection of the area above its amenity value.”

Commenting on social media, Oonagh Duggan, Head of Advocacy at Birdwatch Ireland, said it was “very sad” to see fires on Bull Island again. She revealed that birds such as skylarks and meadow pipits are currently breeding in the area.

“Fires could destroy nests, chicks and eggs, but also the habitat of other fauna and flora,” she said. “Unless management of people significantly improves here, wildlife could be driven off the island and its surrounds.”

Dublin Fire Brigade recently urged the public not to light campfires or use barbecues at popular tourist locations such as Bull Island, Howth and the Dublin mountains. It said gorse fires can lead to permanent scarring of the landscape and have a devastating impact on wildlife.