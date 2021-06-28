Locals to challenge decision for 200 build-to-rent apartments at Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsboro

An artist's impression of the planned development at Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsboro

Residents are to seek a judicial review of the decision to grant planning permission for a high-rise residential development along the banks of the Royal Canal in Phibsboro.

The controversial development at Cross Guns Bridge, which will be between five and 12 storeys high over basement, will comprise more than 200 build-to-rent apartments, two-thirds of which will be either studio or one-bed units.

The planning application was submitted under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process and was recently granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.

It was opposed by Dublin City Council and some local public representatives.

Critics of the plan claim the development, which will be located on the site of a former bakery, will “dominate” the area and will be 50pc taller than the landmark tower at Phibsboro Shopping Centre.

They argue that the majority of units proposed will not provide suitable accommodation for families or older people.

A local campaign group has confirmed it will be seeking a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision in the High Court.

A public meeting heard last week that €60,000 would need to be raised by the community to fund the legal challenge.

Campaign spokesperson Val Cassidy said the development represents “a travesty of good planning”.

“It is a poor development on many levels, including being a material contravention of the Dublin City Development Plan, with excessively high buildings and insufficient amenity space,” she said.

“Added to this, the Strategic Housing Development process is fundamentally anti-democratic.

“As a community, whose built environment has suffered historically from bad planning decisions, we are determined to oppose this.”

In a statement, the Cross Guns Campaign said it believed a legal challenge would have an “excellent” chance of success as An Bord Pleanála had “conceded or lost” 95pc of judicial reviews taken to date.

An Bord Pleanála has been contacted for comment.