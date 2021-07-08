Locals oppose plans for apartments at entrance to Howth Castle

An artist’s impression of the Kenelm SHD at Deer Park in Howth

A plan to develop 162 apartments at the entrance to Howth Castle and Deer Park has met with considerable local opposition.

An application in the name of GLL PRS Holdco Limited – which has links to major homebuilders Glenveagh – has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála through the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, with a decision expected in late September.

Set across three blocks and ranging in height from five to six storeys, the ‘Kenelm Howth’ SHD will comprise 29 one-bed, 104 two-bed and 29 three-bed apartments. An ‘amenity room’ will be provided in each block, in addition to communal courtyards and roof gardens. There will be parking at basement level for 132 cars and 164 bicycles.

The plan also allows for 1,161 sqm of public open space to include a ‘botanic garden’ and a ‘pocket park’.

The application seeks to demolish two sections of the existing northern boundary wall of the demesne to allow for vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access. It also proposes the restoration and refurbishment of the remaining northern and eastern demesne boundary wall.

The developers have requested “a change of use and regrading” of part of the golf course at Deer Park – from “active recreation use” to “passive amenity parkland” – and propose to plant a woodland belt on the southern boundary.

Jonathan Quinn, chairperson of Deerpark and Claremont Residents’ Association, claimed the proposed development would not be in keeping with the character of the area and described the location as “historically sensitive”. Increased traffic congestion in the popular tourist village and potential “overshadowing” of nearby properties were also issues of concern, he said.

Mr Quinn added there were now more than 1,000 new apartments proposed for the Howth peninsula through various planning applications – more than twice the number provided for under the Core Settlement Strategy for the area.

Dublin Bay North TD Cian O’Callaghan (SD) described the entrance to Howth Castle as “a particularly significant location” and said it was important that any proposed development did not “negatively impact on this historic area”. He claimed the SHD application may have proposed five material contraventions of the Fingal Development Plan and believed there was “a lack of compliance” with the Core Settlement Strategy for Howth.

“There is no question that we need more housing,” Deputy O’Callaghan said. “However, it is important that we build well-planned, cohesive and sustainable communities.

“The Strategic Housing Development process has been a disaster and has failed to deliver the increase in housing that we were promised. Instead, it has led to an increase in speculative planning applications that increase the value of sites.”

In 2019, Tetrarch Capital completed its acquisition of Howth Castle and Demesne from the Gaisford-St Lawrence family, owners of the estate for over 840 years. The company’s masterplan for the demesne includes the development of a luxury hotel and a championship golf course.

A 2.7-acre site at the entrance to Deer Park was later sold by Tetrarch to Glenveagh, one of the country’s biggest homebuilders.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a spokesperson for Glenveagh said they did not comment on open planning applications.