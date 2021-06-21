Killester residents call for six-month trial to eliminate dangerous ‘rat-runs’

A traffic review found a number of residential areas around Killester being used as rat-runs

A northside residents’ group is calling for a six-month trial of traffic calming measures to eliminate “rat-runs” in their area.

The Killester residents have undertaken a “traffic and walkability” review to address “significant safety concerns”. They are now seeking local feedback before making a submission to Dublin City Council.

The primary route examined runs from Artane Roundabout along St Brigid’s Road and Abbeyfield Front Road, which disperses through Middle Third, Killester Avenue and The Demesne.

The group claims this primary pedestrian route – connecting residents with shops, schools and the Dart station – is often used as a “rat-run” between Malahide Road and Howth Road.

In a summary of their findings – published on the ‘Love Killester’ website – residents said two blackspots were identified: along Abbeyfield, directly north of the entrances to two schools; and in the area around the Dart station.

The review, which was carried out between March and May, found that up to 560 cars per hour were using some residential areas as “rat-runs” at peak times. The report claims that most of the space in Killester village has been designated for parking, “squeezing pedestrians into narrow walkways”.

Pedestrian and cycling access to a residential area at Killester Avenue/Collins Avenue is also seen as “dangerous”, while there have been reports of older people tripping due to the poor state of paths in the area, according to the report.

These issues were not covered by the current proposals but would require further consideration, the report adds. It also describes the Abbeyfield carriageway as “dangerous” for cyclists due to the width of the road, high volumes of traffic and speeding motorists.

It says families reported high satisfaction levels when roads were quieter during lockdown, but the number of people cycling has reduced since restrictions eased. At Killester Dart station, it found that railings enclosing the bridge created “a hazard” for cyclists when cars are overtaking.

The report proposes “filtered permeability” measures, which it says were successfully trialled in Grangegorman before being permanently adopted “with small tweaks” in January of this year.

The measures are designed to restrict traffic to local residents through the use of “flexible bollards” and floral planters, but do not impede access for emergency vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians.

“The advantage from a council perspective is that it is very cheap to install or remove, and does not require planning permission, so can be done on a trial basis,” says the report.

“From a community perspective, if designed correctly, it can reduce traffic volumes, noise and pollution by as much as 90pc. The only clear disadvantage is [that] it means car drivers may have a slightly longer journey to access/exit their house.”

The report says a separate measure could involve the pedestrianisation of the Dart bridge in Killester to create a community plaza, with seating, improved lighting, bike/scooter parking and a community mural.

The residents’ group would like as much feedback as possible from the local community before making its submission to Dublin City Council.