Irish Water left Griffith Avenue in ‘dreadful’ condition after months of disruption

Local councillor Naoise Ó Muirí has called on Dublin City Council to take action over the state of the reinstated road surface on Griffith Avenue

Works carried out on behalf of Irish Water have left one of the northside’s best-known roads in “dreadful” condition, it has been claimed.

Residents and commuters have experienced months of traffic disruption to facilitate essential improvement works to the sewer network on Griffith Avenue.

Now, questions have arisen over the quality of temporary reinstatement works and the council has been asked to insist the road and grass verges along the famous tree-lined avenue are returned to their previous condition.

Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) called for a full inspection of the new road surface and the enforcement of reinstatement works “to the appropriate quality”.

He claimed there had been “extensive” damage to the verges between the entrance to Charlemont Estate and Scoil Mhuire.

“It is really disappointing that a contractor working for Irish Water saw fit to walk away and leave over a kilometre of one of the northside's finest avenues in such dreadful condition,” he said.

“Local residents and schools have had to endure months of noise, dust, road closures and disturbance on account of these works. This is the final straw.

“Dublin City Council must take enforcement action on this. Irish Water's feet must be held to the fire until they see fit to return and reinstate Griffith Avenue to the appropriate standard.”

Dublin City Council said its roads maintenance services had notified Irish Water of the “defective” temporary reinstatement and had arranged an onsite meeting with the company.

It said Irish Water would be responsible for the reinstatements until taken in charge by the local authority after a liability period of two years.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: “We are currently carrying out works to improve the sewer network on Griffith Avenue and Malahide Road.

“This will support new housing development in the area and help protect the local environment by reducing the risk of wastewater overflows.

“Temporary reinstatement of the road surface is being carried out as the work progresses, and this will be followed by permanent reinstatement of the entire road once all works are completed.

“In the meantime, Irish Water crews are carrying out ongoing inspections to ensure the temporary surfacing poses no risk to traffic or pedestrians. We would like to thank local residents and commuters for their patience.”