‘I was attacked by two women on my way home from work in Santry’

The young woman is expected to make a statement to gardai in the coming days

A young woman has told of her shock after being attacked on her way home from work in Santry.

The frightening incident happened near a derelict post office building on Santry Avenue at 7pm on Sunday evening when the 25-year-old was making her way to a bus stop.

According to the victim, who asked not to be named, she had just finished work at the Omni Park Shopping Centre when she was approached by two women – described as being in their 30s – who asked her for a cigarette.

“When I said I didn’t have any, one of them grabbed me by the shoulders and pinned me to the wall, while the other one asked if I had any money and tried to steal my bag, which was full of my work equipment,” she told Independent.ie. “I was terrified I was going to be stabbed.

“Loads of cars passed by but didn’t stop. Fortunately, a cyclist came to my assistance and when he got off his bike the two women quickly walked away in the direction of Santry Park.

“I was in a terrible state and was sobbing my eyes out – I didn’t even get the cyclist’s name to thank him. I ended up just walking home.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me before – I wasn’t able to sleep a wink that night as I kept thinking about what might have happened if that cyclist hadn’t been there.”

The woman said she contacted gardaí by phone and expects to make a statement in the coming days.

The Garda press office said: “In order for any reports to be made to a member of An Garda Síochána, a person must present at a Garda station. An incident report will be recorded at that stage.”

There is growing concern over anti-social activity in this part of Santry. Locals claim the former post office building, which closed in 2012, has become a trouble spot and have called for it to be demolished or properly secured to keep out trespassers.

Councillor Racheal Batten (FF) said she has received numerous complaints over the condition of the post office building, which she said had also become an illegal dumping site.

“There is very poor lighting along this stretch of road which makes it a prime location for anti-social behaviour,” she said. “The building is an eyesore and residents would like something done about it.”

Part of the problem, she explained, is that the old post office is located on the boundary between Dublin City Council and Fingal County Council. Cllr Batten said it was her understanding that both local authorities had been in communication with each other on the issue.

Cllr Batten added that motorists have also reported “aggressive” begging at the same location while stopped in traffic at the junction of Santry Avenue and Swords Road.

Commenting on social media, another Santry resident said: “The old post office is a well-known hang out. I used to walk to Aldi, but because of anti-social behaviour I stopped.”