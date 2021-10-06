Howth residents appeal against demolition of Graymount House for apartment development

An artist's impression of how the completed development might look

An aerial view of Graymount House (highlighted) which would be demolished to make way for 28 apartments. Pic: Graymount House Action Group

Residents in Howth are appealing a decision by Fingal County Council to grant permission for an apartment complex on the site of a 19th century property.

Trafalgar Capital had submitted a planning application seeking to demolish Graymount House on Dungriffin Road, which was built in the 1870s, and replace it with 32 “larger than normal” apartments, up to four storeys in height.

The applicants had proposed five one-bed, 21 two-bed and six three-bed apartments of up to 750 sq ft, 1,200 sq ft and 1,400 sq ft respectively.

However, in granting planning permission, the council attached 24 conditions, including a reduction in height from four to three storeys “in the interest of visual amenity”.

In addition, council planners have insisted on a maximum of 28 apartments, a reduction of four. It’s understood that Trafalgar Capital is appealing a number of the conditions.

On its website, the company claims that Howth is “chronically undersupplied” when it comes to build-to-sell schemes and says it wants to offer residents of the peninsula “flexibility” in their housing options.

The Graymount House Action Group confirmed it had coordinated seven local residents to appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála, citing ecological, traffic, planning and conservation concerns.

Residents opposed to the plan believe the development will involve the removal of 40pc of mature trees around the site and will affect a colony of nesting bats.

They added that the sylvan nature of the residential area makes it “completely unsuited” to a four-storey block of flats.

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the appeals in February 2022.