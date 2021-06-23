Howth cliff walk safety signs help rescue services reach casualty ‘within 5 minutes’ 

Launching the new signs on Howth cliff walk were: councillor David Healy; Howth Special Amenity Area Order chairperson Philip O’Connor; Gemma Carr of Fingal County Council; and Fergus Cooney, Howth Coast Guard. Pic: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce

New safety signs erected along Howth’s cliff walk helped rescue services to quickly reach a person suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, it has been revealed.

Details of the incident emerged as an initiative designed to reduce response times to emergencies on Howth’s coastal walking routes was announced.

The joint venture by Fingal County Council and the Irish Coast Guard is aimed at enabling members of the public to identify their exact location when reporting an emergency.

A network of safety signs containing this information can now be found around Howth’s cliff walk. The popular route has been the scene of several dramatic rescues over the years, which often require a multi-agency response.

The role of the Irish Coast Guard is to coordinate the response to emergencies on beaches, cliffs and the sea around Ireland via its three national operations centres.

In cases where an ambulance is unable to directly access a coastal area, shore-based rescue teams, helicopters or lifeboats may be deployed.

However, locating casualties in areas where there are no signposts, Eircodes or recognisable roads can present a challenge to those making emergency calls, according to the Coast Guard.

When recently responding to reports of a person suffering a cardiac arrest on Howth cliff walk, the use of the location number from a safety sign allowed rescue teams to get to the casualty within five minutes.

The Coast Guard revealed this had resulted in a positive outcome for the patient.

“The alternative would have meant a minimum 20-minute search to locate the casualty by a number of search teams, and then the transfer of medical equipment to that location,” a spokesperson said.

Councillor David Healy (GP) welcomed the completion of the new network of safety signage around Howth.

“Already this initiative has resulted in the Irish Coast Guard locating casualties and attending emergencies in quicker response times,” he said. “I encourage other coastal communities to replicate this successful partnership.”