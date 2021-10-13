Housing and homelessness key priorities for new Dublin 15 councillor

JK Onwumereh has lived in Dublin for 20 years and first got involved in politics through working with the late Dublin West TD Brian Lenihan

Delivering more social and affordable housing for west Dublin is the main priority for the newest member of Fingal County Council.

JK Onwumereh, who will represent the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart area, officially took his council seat this week after he was nominated by Fianna Fáil members in Dublin west.

He had unsuccessfully contested the local elections in 2019, but had remained active within the party. The vacant council seat arose after the death of councillor Freddie Cooper in June.

Mr Onwumereh first got involved in politics through his dealings as a youth worker with the late TD Brian Lenihan. Originally from Nigeria, he has been living in Dublin 15 for the past 20 years with his wife Julia and their four children.

He holds a master’s degree in Management, Community and Voluntary Services from Dublin City University.

Cllr Onwumereh, a professional youth officer with Foróige since 2006, played a key role in local projects aimed at encouraging the integration of ethnic minorities in the area.

While Dublin 15 is one of the most ethnically diverse parts of the city, Cllr Onwumereh told Independent.ie that he wants to represent all communities and has identified a number of key priorities.

“Housing and homelessness are top of my agenda, but not at the exclusion of other issues,” he said. “The acquisition of more land in Fingal for social and affordable housing is certainly something I would support.

“I would also like to see a crime-free, secure community. As a youth worker, I’m interested in ensuring there are proper facilities and programmes in place for young people in the area.”

When asked about this week’s protest by frontline staff at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown over working conditions, Cllr Onwumereh said he did not feel there was necessarily a role for councillors in resolving such a dispute.

However, he believed there would be “a proactive response” to the issues raised by the INMO from Government TDs and the Minister for Health.

Cllr Onwumereh said he was “honoured and privileged” to take the seat formerly held by the late Freddie Cooper, who he described as a passionate and committed public representative.

“I was greatly saddened by his passing and want to take this opportunity to once again pass on my condolences to his family,” he said.

“I hope to build on the great work Freddie was doing for the area and serve the local community with hard work and dedication.”

Dublin West TD and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers said JK Onwumereh would be “a progressive voice” in the local community.

“Through his work and activism, JK is immersed in the community and will be a wonderful advocate for young people, families and older people,” he said.

“The Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart LEA is a wonderfully diverse area and JK will be an excellent representative for everyone, including the new communities who make Dublin West such a vibrant place to live.”