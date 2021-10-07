Dublin

Gardai seize €167k of cannabis herb and tablets in Coolock

The cannabis herb and tablets seized in Coolock, worth an estimated €167,000

The cannabis herb and tablets seized in Coolock, worth an estimated €167,000

A man was arrested after gardai seized a significant amount of drugs in north Dublin.

During a planned search operation in Coolock yesterday afternoon, 7kg of cannabis herb along with 11,500 tablets were found. The drugs are worth an estimated €167,000.

The search, part of Operation Tara, was conducted at an apartment in Clarehall and involved gardaí from Coolock, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning at Coolock Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP. Investigations are ongoing.

