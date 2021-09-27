Further Metrolink delays ‘devastating’ for businesses and communities in north Dublin

The first train arrives into Pelletstown Station in Dublin 7, the newest station on the city's rail network, at the weekend. Metrolink passengers will be waiting a lot longer. Pic: Jason Clarke.

Further delays to Metrolink will have “a devastating impact” on businesses and planned housing developments along the proposed route, it has been claimed.

Following weeks of speculation about the timeline, comments from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan have sparked fresh concerns over the future of the project.

Speaking to RTÉ at the opening of the new Pelletstown train station in west Dublin, Minister Ryan said that Metrolink “was never likely to be achievable” by 2027. While he was confident the project would still go ahead, the planning process would result in “uncertainties”.

Minister Ryan also believes the budget forecast for Metrolink will likely be revised due to “cost inflation”, particularly for large infrastructural projects.

The project, which was initially announced as Metro North in 2005 but relaunched as Metrolink in 2018, will connect the city with Swords, via Dublin Airport. A section of the route to the airport will run underground, according to the plan.

Councillor Ann Graves (SF) claimed delays to the Metrolink and DART+ projects would have a “devastating impact” on businesses and residents in north Dublin, with no clarity from the Minister on when the rail link would be provided.

“How is the increased population of Swords, which is a fast-growing town, expected to deal with the lack of a decent sustainable transport infrastructure?” she asked.

“The aviation industry is just opening up and this will be a major blow for Dublin, which is one of the only capital cities without a rail link to its airport.”

She added that several housing developments in Swords had been proposed and supported on the basis of Metrolink being delivered.

“This is another betrayal of the people of Swords and north county Dublin,” she said. “The Minister is leaving people with no option but to drive.”

Róisín Shortall TD, co-leader of the Social Democrats, accused Minister Ryan of being “cavalier” about a further lengthy delay for a “critical” public transport project.

“Metro North was shelved a decade ago and we’re now hearing Metrolink may not be constructed until 2034,” she said. “This delay betrays a lack of strategic vision, ambition and preparation from the Government.

“Metrolink is a critical piece of infrastructure for the northside of Dublin. Questions must now be asked about the demonstrable lack of political will to deliver it.”

However, in correspondence sent to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, Eamon Ryan’s office said the Minister remained “fully committed” to Metrolink, which will be included in the upcoming National Development Plan.

The letter described the previous timeline, which suggested that construction could begin in 2021, as “completely unrealistic” and was “never feasible given its complexity”. Covid-19 had further slowed the accessing of property records, Deputy Farrell was told.

“Rather than throw out speculative timelines, Minister Ryan has said the timing of construction depends on getting approval from Government for the business case and planning approval,” according to the letter.

“Substantial progress is being made on both these fronts, with a Railway Order planning application likely to go to An Bord Pleanála by Q1 of 2022.”

Deputy Farrell said it was clear there had been no Government decision to delay construction of Metrolink and he would be asking Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to outline the reasons for the “slippage”. He believed further clarity would be provided when the revised National Development Plan is published.

“This project is vital for Dublin’s transport network and will assist us in reducing our emissions, which is a key priority for Government,” Deputy Farrell said. “It will also provide much needed connections between Dublin city, Dublin Airport and Swords.

“As a representative of Dublin Fingal, any significant delay in the delivery of this project is unacceptable to me.”

A spokesperson for Minister Ryan told Independent.ie that Metrolink is likely to be the largest ever public investment project in the history of the State.

“There has been no Government decision to defer the construction start date of this project. It is the Minister’s intention that construction commence within the lifetime of this Government, noting the requirement for planning permission and the necessary Government approvals.”