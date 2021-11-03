Friends of tragic kite-surfer raise €5k for defibrillators on Dollymount Strand

Triathlete and kite-surfer Ger Fennelly died after getting into difficulty off Dollymount last year

A Dublin man who died tragically while kite-surfing off Dollymount Strand has been remembered through a fundraising initiative on the first anniversary of his death.

Ger Fennelly (39), from Beaumount, suffered a cardiac arrest due to SADS – Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome – on October 31, 2020, leaving his family and friends devastated.

Emergency services were alerted after he got into difficulties at around 9am that morning. He was taken from the water but pronounced dead at the scene.

The keen sportsman, who was described as “a kind soul and a true gentleman”, had 14 years’ experience as a kite-surfer and was an active member of the Piranha Triathlon Club.

Ger had participated in several triathlons around the world, including a full Ironman in Barcelona in 2018 and the Escape from Alcatraz event the following year.

He was praised for being an inspiration to others after he wrote about how he had accomplished all this while living with Type-1 diabetes.

To mark Ger’s anniversary and raise funds for the purchase of defibrillators, which will be located along Dollymount Strand, his clubmates and kite-surfing friends organised a charity swim at Bull Wall last weekend.

So far, almost €5,000 has been donated through the initiative, with any additional funds going towards heart screening at the Mater Hospital.

You can make a donation to the dedicated fundraising page here.