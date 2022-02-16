First phase of Parnell Square Cultural Quarter won’t be delivered until 2027

Design plans for the new City Library at Parnell Square Cultural Quarter. Pic: Picture Plane Ltd.

Ali Grehan, Nial Ring and Brendan Teeling view detailed design plans for Parnell Square Cultural Quarter, presented in City Hall in 2018. Pic: Fennells

The first phase of the proposed Parnell Square Cultural Quarter will not be delivered until at least 2027, it has emerged.

The ambitious plan, in development since 2013, will see the provision of a new city library and a range of cultural facilities, including a music centre, design space and innovation hub.

There will also be a business library, conference facilities, education centre, café and exhibition area.

The project will include the redevelopment of a number of Georgian houses on Parnell Square West, along with a new public plaza in front of the city library buildings and the Hugh Lane Gallery.

Dublin City Council took full responsibility for the delivery of the scheme after plans to fund it through philanthropic support fell through in 2019.

The council said it would have a clearer view of the final cost of the full project, originally estimated at €130m, at the construction tender stage.

Over €56m has been approved for the first phase through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, in addition to €14m for the public realm works. Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson provided €4.8m in seed capital for the project.

Dublin City Council said €2.5m has been spent so far on security, site surveys, investigation works and building maintenance. It now intends to make a business case to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in advance of borrowing the balance of funds needed.

The cultural quarter plan was granted permission in 2019 but suffered a setback last year when the fee proposed by the design team was not accepted, resulting in the contract being terminated. However, the council insisted this would “only slightly” delay the project.

While the local authority said delivery of the cultural quarter was continuing “at pace”, Phase 1 is not expected to be completed until 2027.

The Ilac Centre library will move to a new premises when the new city library is built, according to the council. It described the Hugh Lane Gallery as “an integral part” of the project.

Under the planning permission granted, it’s also proposed to remove parking and reduce traffic lanes on Parnell Street North to the minimum width required.

Dublin City Council said it did not expect the cultural quarter to have any impact on the Parnell Square area being used as an assembly point for gatherings such as protests or the St Patrick’s Day parade.