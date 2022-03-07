Family’s joy as Dubliner fighting cancer finally gets green light to fly home

Luke Markey in hospital in Vancouver. Doctors say he is now fit to travel home for further treatment here

Luke Markey, from Santry, prepares to leave St Paul's Hospital in Vancouver after seven weeks of cancer treatment

A young Dubliner diagnosed with cancer in Canada has been given the green light to travel home to continue his treatment here.

Luke Markey (23), from Santry, has been cared for at St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver since receiving a shock diagnosis of B Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in January.

He had been living and working in the Canadian city since 2020 and had planned to settle there permanently.

Efforts by family and friends to bring Luke home to Dublin were dealt a blow after his condition deteriorated and doctors advised he was too ill to travel.

However, following his first round of chemotherapy, he has now been discharged from hospital and is due to fly back to Ireland later this week before continuing his treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

Luke’s sister Rebecca (22) said receiving the news was “a big weight off our shoulders”.

“It’s a huge relief to be able to bring Luke home safely after such a stressful few weeks,” she told Independent.ie.

“The hospital staff said they hadn’t seen someone recover so quickly from the first round of chemo before and he is now medically fit to fly.”

The family said Luke had received “an amazing” level of care at St Paul’s Hospital over the past seven weeks.

A fundraising page set up to help meet Luke’s substantial medical costs in Vancouver has seen over $115,000 CAD donated so far.

His mother Sinéad said: “We are so excited Luke is coming home and are really grateful for all the support he has received.

“We will be continuing our fundraising campaign as we know the final cost of his treatment in Canada will be very expensive.”

Donations can be made to the fundraising page here