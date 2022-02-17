Fairview and Marino could face worst traffic disruption ‘in history of the State’

A councillor has claimed construction of a new cycleway will cause traffic chaos in Fairview and Marino. Pic: Gerry Mooney

The construction of a new cycleway between Clontarf and the city centre has the potential to cause the worst traffic disruption “in the history of the State”, a councillor has claimed.

The €28m project will provide 2.7km of dedicated walking and cycling facilities, in addition to priority bus infrastructure, running from Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf to the junction of Amiens Street/Talbot Street, via Fairview and North Strand.

It was identified as a primary route in the Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan, published by the National Transport Authority in 2013.

Dublin City Council said there will be “unavoidable, temporary disruption” in the area in order to deliver “this complex but very worthwhile project”.

However, Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) has asked the council to ensure that residential roads in Marino and Fairview do not “bear the brunt” of the Clontarf to City Centre (C2CC) works, expected to get under way in April and last for up to 2 years.

He has submitted a motion for next week’s meeting of the North Central Area Committee, calling on the council to acknowledge that all entry and exit roads in the Marino housing scheme are “entirely unsuitable” for traffic diversions during the construction period of the cycleway.

“This is one of the busiest commuter routes in the city,” he said. “At the last full meeting of the council, I said this could be the biggest disruption of traffic in the history of the State and I stand over those comments.

“The Marino scheme was built in the 1920s and is a very narrow series of roadways, totally unsuitable and unsafe for through traffic.

“Given the demographic of young children and older people living in the area, the prospect of these roads being used as rat-runs raises obvious safety concerns.”

Cllr O’Farrell said the council needs to provide a detailed traffic management plan in advance of the works commencing.

Dublin City Council said 21,931 information leaflets about the project have already been distributed to residents and businesses in the area, with digital versions also available.

It added that more details in relation to traffic management would be contained in a second leaflet next month.