Fair City actor Wesley Doyle joins northside anti-drugs campaign ‘Get The Message Out’

Wesley Doyle, who plays Doug Ferguson on Fair City, has backed a new campaign highlighting the alternatives to a drug lifestyle

A Fair City actor is helping community groups on the northside promote alternatives to crime and drug-related activity in their areas.

Wesley Doyle, who plays Doug Ferguson in the popular RTÉ soap, has lent his support to a campaign alerting young people to the dangers of drugs and crime.

‘Get The Message Out – There Is Another Way’, is an initiative of Northside Partnership and aims to provide information on the supports available for those caught up in chaotic lifestyles.

The idea came about after concerns were raised at the Northside Community Forum about drug-related crime and violence.

Northside Partnership works with residents, State bodies, public representatives, employers and trade unions to help improve the lives of people in north-east Dublin, including Coolock, Darndale and Edenmore.

Other high-profile supporters of the campaign include Love/Hate actor John Connors, and ex-prisoner turned professional triathlete Ger Redmond, from Darndale.

Actor Wesley Doyle described the campaign as a wonderful initiative, and said: “I am very happy to support it and would encourage anyone who can to get the message out.”

Dr Jack Nolan, chair of the Darndale Economic and Social Plan implementation group, said communities affected by drugs have not been forgotten.

“We need to use every available means to positively help young people involved in the drug economy,” he said. “Young people and their families need to know there is another way.

“This initiative provides support for young people and families caught up in drug-debt intimidation. It encourages them to consider a different way of life by highlighting opportunities, services and activities available to help them reach their full potential.”

Paul Rogers, chief executive of Northside Partnership, said an increase in “life-ending, drug-related violence” among young people prompted the launch of the campaign.