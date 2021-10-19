Eight Clontarf shelters to be placed on list of protected structures

The shelters along the Clontarf promenade will be placed on the protected structures list. Pic: Colin Keegan/Collins

Councillor Damian O'Farrell pictured at one of the shelters on the seafront in Clontarf. Pic: Frank McGrath

Eight iconic shelters along Clontarf promenade are to be added to Dublin City Council’s Record of Protected Structures, more than 65 years after their construction.

The three-sided reinforced concrete structures, with their distinctive curved roofs and portholes, were built between 1955 and 1958.

A motion submitted by Cllr Donna Cooney (GP), calling for the shelters to be added to the city’s list of protected structures, was passed at this week’s North Central Area Committee meeting.

Dublin City Council said the eight shelters had been given a ‘regional’ rating after being assessed by the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH). This was due to their “special architectural, social and technical interest”.

Structures given this designation, or higher, by the NIAH are recommended for addition to the city’s RPS list, according to the council.

It confirmed that its Conservation Section will now put the Clontarf shelters on its works programme for proposed inclusion on the Record of Protected Structures.

In its appraisal, the NIAH described the shelters as “strong examples of modernist seafront architecture”.

It said construction of the promenade began in the 1930s to reduce the risk of flooding in Clontarf and improve public amenity. The entire project took 20 years to complete.

Cllr Donna Cooney welcomed support for her motion, which she believed would result in the shelters being protected for future generations.

“I was surprised to learn that these iconic shelters were not already on the Record of Protected Structures, which is why I submitted my motion,” she told Independent.ie.

Dublin City Council has also committed to replacing the seating in the larger shelter near the slipway, which has been prone to vandalism.

A report detailing other proposed enhancements of this facility will now be prepared, Cllr Cooney added.

Cllr Damian O'Farrell (Ind) also welcomed the proposed addition of the bathing shelters to the list of protected structures.

“The recent demolition of the old lifeguard hut on Bull Island highlighted the need to protect our heritage structures,” he said.

Earlier this year, Dublin City Council faced criticism over the decision to knock the shelter in the dunes at Dollymount. While not a protected structure, many locals were left upset at the lack of consultation prior to the demolition.

The council said the action was necessary following complaints of persistent littering and anti-social behaviour at the site.