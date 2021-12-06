Dublin’s oldest Christmas market is back buzzing with festive cheer

Sadie Grace with a picture of herself and her sister trading on Henry Street 54 years ago. Pic: Fennells

Christmas market stall holder Sadie Grace literally lit up today when she went back to her beloved perch on Dublin’s Henry Street.

Ms Grace is among 42 Christmas stall holders who went back to their stalls on Henry and Mary Streets in Dublin’s northside today and she was delighted to back in business again as part of the capital’s oldest Christmas market.

“There’s a lovely atmosphere,” she said after powering up the portable electric generator at her stall to demonstrate the array of Christmas lights she is flogging along with wrapping paper and festive gift bags.

She has been a fixture at the annual Christmas market for over 60 years after she first began selling Yuletide wares at the stall at the age of eight, having followed in the footsteps of her late mother Sally who was a legendary year-round market trader on Henry Street for generations.

After a much muted market last year due to Covid restrictions when only a couple dozen of the 76 licensed stall holders were in operation for the 12 days of Christmas, Sadie said she is happy to be back in business and thanked her loyal customers for their continued support.

“We’re lucky, we always have the public behind us,” she said.

While there was a distinctive note of caution in the air with traders and customers alike donning masks due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ms Grace said the street was buzzing with festive cheer like the good old days before the pandemic.

“Everybody is in high spirits,” she said.

Her only hope is the threat posed by the pandemic and the latest Omicron variant of the virus doesn’t lead to more restrictions. But for the meantime she is hoping remain open until Christmas Eve if possible.

Joe Costello, Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin and Dublin city councillor for the North Inner city, officially launched the market today on behalf of Dublin City Council.

He too welcomed the return of the market stall holders whom he hopes will not only keep the city’s festive tradition alive but will also generate some much-needed footfall into the city centre over the next three weeks in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s back now with a bang,” he told Independent.ie

“It will bring a bit of colour and buzz to the city, it’s much needed,” he added.

And despite the ongoing threat from the coronavirus, he said the stalls are safely distanced apart and people are, for the most part, wearing masks and practising social distancing.

“The atmosphere was great, the Santy masks and sweaters, the glitter and all the toys, it was all back,” he told Independent.ie. “The traders were is great form, they were delighted.”

“It looks very colourful and festive, it’s back to pre-Covid times,” he added.