Dublin shop linked to 1916 hero Tom Clarke is to be restored thanks to €50,000 funding 

The shop on Amiens Street, then and now. Photos courtesy of National Library of Ireland (1908) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (2021)

A city centre building with historic ties to one of the leaders of the 1916 Rising is to be restored to its former glory after receiving €50,000 in Government funding.

The building, at 55 Amiens Street in the north inner city, is considered to be of great historical significance as it was run as a tobacconists by prominent Irish republican Tom Clarke between 1908 and 1911.

Clarke, who had previously spent 15 years in prison in England for his republican activities, was executed for his role in the Easter Rising at Kilmainham Gaol on May 3, 1916.

He was the first signatory of the 1916 Proclamation and has been described as “the father” of the rebellion.

The €50,000 grant is being jointly provided by two Government departments under the Irish language stream of the Historic Structures Fund (HSF).

The funding will contribute to the conservation and restoration of the original Irish language shopfront and will support the necessary structural works for this part of the building. It will also assist with reinstating the gilded signwriting on the shop windows.

The project, which is being overseen by Dublin City Council, is part of an overall plan to bring the protected building back into use as a community, cultural and social enterprise.

Commenting on the funding, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said the use of the ground floor by Tom Clarke made 55 Amiens Street “a very significant historical building”.

“The restoration of the shop frontage with the traditional Irish signwriting will be the first step in bringing this important building back into use for the local community,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin – whose department is jointly funding the scheme – noted that it was illegal to have signage in the Irish language when Tom Clarke ran his shop.

“The restoration of this signage under the HSF not only commemorates an important chapter of our history but is a celebration of our language,” she said. “I am very much looking forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”

Councillor Nial Ring (Ind) said he was involved in having the building included on the Record of Protected Structures and had lobbied for its subsequent purchase by Dublin City Council.

“Now that this work is being supported by central government, I am sure this iconic building will become a major attraction to anyone with an interest in the history, heritage and culture of the city and the important and pivotal role of Tom Clarke in that history,” Cllr Ring said.

The East-Link toll bridge was renamed in Tom Clarke’s honour on the 100th anniversary of his execution in 2016.