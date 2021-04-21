Dublin school does Leaving Cert  u-turn after protest by parents

Tom Nolan and Mary Ryan pictured with their son James outside Clonturk Community College in Whitehall. Picture: Gerry Mooney

A Dublin school which had withdrawn the Leaving Certificate Applied programme has reversed its decision after parents held a protest at the gates.

They had said their children, who attend Clonturk Community College, an Educate Together/CDEBT school in Whitehall, were being set up to fail and that the school was not honouring its ethos.

The children with special needs had started there in 2016 on the understanding that they would be able to complete the Leaving Cert Applied course, but this option was withdrawn in February.

After days of public protest at the gates of the school last week there was a meeting between Department of Education officials, CDETB (City of Dublin Education & Training Board), school management and parents last Friday.

On Monday, parents received word that the school was now going to offer the Leaving Cert Applied course.

“I can confirm that Clonturk Community College is now in a position to run the Leaving Certificate Applied in Clonturk Community College and the full leaving Certificate programme that is planned,” a letter to the parents from the Director of Schools, CDETB, stated.

“I trust this is good news for you and your children. I would be grateful to receive confirmation of the end of your protest.”

The news was welcomed by the parents of the children affected by the initial decision to withdraw the Leaving Cert Applied programme.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the decision and delighted for the students,” said Gerry Fallon, whose daughter Orla, who has a Down Syndrome diagnosis, attends the school.

“Orla texted her best friend and said ‘the school have got the right Leaving Cert for us’ and it just goes to show how they do get what education means for them,” he added.

The parents had protested all last week at the school gates, and said there had been moves to ask them to halt their protest while meetings were organised.

“But we knew the protest was the only thing we had and it required a bit of mettle to keep going. At the meeting on Friday we restated our argument and said we weren’t going to accept anything less than the Leaving Cert Applied,” Mr Fallon explained.

“We never lost our momentum, and Anne Rabbitte (Minister of State for people with disabilities) was instrumental in pulling the parties together.

“The school has a written ethos of equal access and treatment as core values, and now it’s time to see those words turned into actions. It was a decision well worth fighting for,” he added.

Another student affected by the decision is James Nolan, who has mild learning difficulties, cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, and visual impairment.

“James was moved to tears after we got word of the decision,” said Mr Fallon.

“We just want to get back to our lives now, and we’ll be keeping an eye on things to ensure the course is going to plan.”

