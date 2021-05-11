Dublin community to lose out as swimming pool misses Covid reopening date

A north inner city community is set to miss out when swimming pools are allowed to reopen next month.

There is considerable local frustration over the continued closure of the public swimming pool on Sean McDermott Street, which shut its doors in February 2020 after several defects were discovered by Dublin City Council.

Under the Government’s phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, swimming pools, gyms and leisure centres will be permitted to reopen on June 7.

Councillor Anthony Flynn (Ind) has called on Dublin City Council to set out a timeline for the reopening of the pool, which is used regularly by people of all ages in the area, as well as by schools and sports clubs.

“This pool has been a vital community asset for decades and I used to swim there myself during my school days,” Cllr Flynn said.

He told Independent.ie that his efforts to get information on the projected cost of the repair works from Dublin City Council had been unsuccessful.

He added that it was “particularly galling” to see the council spending €1.3m on proposals for a whitewater centre at George’s Dock in the IFSC, while the Sean McDermott Street pool remained shut.

He believes that funding for the repair works could be sourced from NEIC, a strategic plan for the northeast inner city launched by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2019.

Cllr Flynn said there was currently €6.5m in this fund, which is ringfenced for civic projects and diversionary programmes for young people in the area.

In a statement to Independent.ie, Dublin City Council said: “In February 2020, when Sean McDermott Street pool closed, we had our engineers in to immediately assess the damage and compile a report of what was needed to carry out repairs. This was not a case of replacing a few tiles, but the entire pool and pool bank. Therefore, major works – including drains and a leaking roof – added to the list of the repairs needed.

“The pandemic hit the following month and the entire country has been in lockdown since. We would have been in breach of Covid regulations if we had workmen on site since then.”

Dublin City Council confirmed that funding had been secured to carry out the extensive repairs required, which it said will take some time.

“Now that the Government has eased the restrictions on construction work, we are in the tendering process for a contractor and therefore we will be able to get a costing for these works and a timeframe for completion,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about the planned demolition of the Markievicz leisure centre and pool on Townsend Street, in the south inner city, to make way for the MetroLink project.

The Save Markievicz Pool and Gym campaign group is currently studying documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request to see what criteria was used in selecting the city council run leisure facility and over 70 local apartments for demolition.

Spokesperson John Dean said the loss of the swimming pool would be devastating for the local community. He added that he was sceptical of assurances that a replacement leisure centre would be built in the area in advance of work commencing on the rail project.