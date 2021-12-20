Dublin bus driver allegedly ‘attacked and beaten’ by gang of teens

The incident happened on the No.33 bus route in Rush, Co Dublin on Friday night. Pic: Tony Gavin

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a bus driver in north county Dublin over the weekend.

The incident happened on the 33 route as the bus approached Rush village at 10pm on Friday night.

According to reports, the 60-year-old driver was set upon by a group of teenagers and was “attacked and beaten”.

In a social media post, the victim’s family appealed for anyone with information to come forward and said they were expecting to view CCTV footage.

“My heart breaks even thinking about him being kicked around on the ground by them – he’s the kindest soul,” a relative said.

The garda press office said gardaí in Lusk are investigating an alleged assault on Rush Main Street on Friday, December 17.

A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at approximately 10pm when it’s believed three male youths confronted a man in his sixties.

“He received injuries to the face but did not require hospital treatment. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”

When contacted, Dublin Bus confirmed there had been an incident.

“Gardái were called and it’s currently under investigation,” a spokesperson said.