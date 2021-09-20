Dramatic photos show major hay blaze in north Dublin

It took four units of Dublin fire Brigade to bring the blaze in Kinsealy under control. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Dublin fire Brigade has released dramatic photos of a blaze in north Dublin overnight, as four units battled to bring a major hay fire under control in Kinsealy.

Householders were advised to keep their windows closed as smoke drifted across the north Dublin area. Flames shooting into the sky were visible from all over the north city and county.

In a social media post last night, Dublin Fire Brigade said good progress had been made in containing the blaze.

A relay had been put in place to pump water to the fire ground during the incident. A water tanker also attended the scene.

There were no details as to the suspected cause of the fire or reports of any injuries.