Dublin

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.1°C Dublin

Dramatic photos show major hay blaze in north Dublin

Dublin fire Brigade battle the hay blaze in Kinsealy last night. Pic: @DubFireBrigade Expand
It took four units of Dublin fire Brigade to bring the blaze in Kinsealy under control. Pic: @DubFireBrigade Expand

Close

Dublin fire Brigade battle the hay blaze in Kinsealy last night. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Dublin fire Brigade battle the hay blaze in Kinsealy last night. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

It took four units of Dublin fire Brigade to bring the blaze in Kinsealy under control. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

It took four units of Dublin fire Brigade to bring the blaze in Kinsealy under control. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

/

Dublin fire Brigade battle the hay blaze in Kinsealy last night. Pic: @DubFireBrigade

Tony McCullagh

Dublin fire Brigade has released dramatic photos of a blaze in north Dublin overnight, as four units battled to bring a major hay fire under control in Kinsealy.

Householders were advised to keep their windows closed as smoke drifted across the north Dublin area. Flames shooting into the sky were visible from all over the north city and county.

In a social media post last night, Dublin Fire Brigade said good progress had been made in containing the blaze.

A relay had been put in place to pump water to the fire ground during the incident. A water tanker also attended the scene.

There were no details as to the suspected cause of the fire or reports of any injuries.

Dublin Eye

Read about the people and stories that get Dubliners talking with our free Friday newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy