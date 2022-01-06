Developer looking to rezone part of Howth Castle estate to build 195 senior-living homes

How the proposed senior living development in Howth Castle estate and revamped Deer Park Hotel might look

A developer is hoping councillors will rezone part of Howth Castle and Demesne estate to allow for 195 senior living homes to be built.

The plan by Tetrarch Capital, which acquired the 530-acre estate and Ireland’s Eye from the Gainsford-St Lawrence family in 2019, also includes 50 affordable homes and an amenity building.

The proposed development councillors in Fingal are being asked to consider would be located on a 12-acre section of the estate on amenity lands formerly used as a golf course.

The 195 senior living units would be a mix of one and two-bed apartments, duplexes and bungalows, with some three-bed homes to provide for visitors.

The company said future residents of the senior living scheme will have access to facilities such as a gym and swimming pool when the nearby Deer Park Hotel is redeveloped as part of its masterplan for the estate.

Tetrarch has written to all 40 Fingal councillors seeking support for its rezoning proposal during upcoming discussions on a new development plan.

The letter points out that the scheme will only take up 2.5pc of the estate lands and suggests any zoning could include a condition restricting the development to retirement and affordable homes only.

Michael McElligott, a director of Tetrarch, said they want to provide those aged over-65 in Howth and nearby communities with a “high quality, appealing alternative” to their current homes, many of which “are large family homes occupied by empty nesters”.

Mr McEllligott said the new hotel and senior living/affordable homes development would create 300 jobs during the construction phase, with a further 380 positions in hospitality and care when the scheme is complete.

Tetrarch Capital, who plan to deliver over 600 homes for senior residents in the next five years, said Fingal is the “most ageing” of Dublin’s local authorities, with 36pc growth in its over-65 population in the last census.

“Our proposed senior living communities at Howth Estate and elsewhere will provide an alternative to the stark choice families face between funding ad hoc care in the home or moving their parents to a nursing home,” the letter to councillors says.

Tetrarch said it also intends to expand the areas of native woodland within the estate and improve public accessibility. A significant programme of restorative works is planned for Howth Castle and grounds.

Green Party councillor David Healy described the proposal as “a speculative attempt to get a windfall profit on part of the recently purchased Howth Estate”.

“Fingal already has sufficient land zoned for development and there is no justification for this proposal,” he said. “Howth is both an important biodiversity area and a vital outdoor recreation resource.”

Councillor Joan Hopkins (SD) said proposals to provide housing for older people should not be used as a “Trojan horse” for the development of green spaces.

“I don’t believe there is a way to police the implementation of this,” she told Independent.ie. “From past experience we have seen rezoning used as a way to improve land values. For this reason, I will not be supporting the Howth proposal.”