DCU’s proposed takeover of Morton Stadium a ‘fantastic opportunity’

Paul Robinson and Sean Tobin cross the finish line at Morton Stadium in Santry during last year's National Senior Athletics Championships. Pic: Sportsfile

A proposal by Dublin City University to take over the country’s leading athletics stadium looks likely to be approved by councillors.

Under the plan, DCU would acquire a 40-year lease on Morton Stadium in Santry and aim to secure almost €16m in funding for its future development.

Phase one of a capital development plan will require just over €5m in funding, according to figures presented to councillors earlier this summer. Phase two, which DCU has described as “a long-term ambition”, would cost almost €11m.

It’s envisaged that investment will come from DCU’s own resources, philanthropic sources and Government capital grants. The university believes its involvement would be “an additional asset” in seeking funding.

The facility would continue to be viewed as the National Stadium, and not a DCU facility, if the plan is approved. Other stakeholders include Fingal County Council, Sport Ireland, Athletics Ireland and Clonliffe Harriers AC.

Clonliffe Harriers has been based at the stadium since 1955 and the club’s lease, which it entered into with the council in 1993, would continue to be honoured under the DCU proposal.

Facilities at the stadium include a 400m IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) certified track with a separate ‘throws field’; an indoor 60m track; an 800-seat main stand; and a high-performance gym with changing rooms.

DCU has one of the most successful university athletics clubs in the country and its Glasnevin campus is located 2.6km from Morton Stadium. It believes ongoing investment will be required to ensure the stadium is “fit for purpose”.

Noel Guiden, spokesperson for Clonliffe Harriers, said it was his understanding that councillors were “very supportive” of the proposal, due to be voted on this evening.

“They first wanted to ensure that our club’s rights were protected, which is only fair and proper,” he told Independent.ie. “I’d be optimistic the DCU proposal will receive support at tonight’s meeting.”

He added that the provision of a new running track would be a key priority for DCU under the first phase of the stadium’s redevelopment.

“It’s vitally important that there’s a world-class track in there if we are bringing over international athletes,” he said.

Councillor Paul Mulville (SD) welcomed the fact that Clonliffe Harriers had been involved in discussions and had secured guarantees on their lease. He confirmed he would be supporting the DCU plan and said he expected it to be passed by councillors.

“This will be a good long-term investment by DCU and it looks like a win-win to me,” he said.

Councillor Darragh Butler (FF) said he would “most definitely” be voting in favour of the proposal, which he described as “a fantastic opportunity”.

“Combining sports with universities is a successful model and hopefully we will see more Olympians and Paralympians come through this venue in years to come,” he said.