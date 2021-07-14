Dalymount and Tolka redevelopment must ‘safeguard equal access for women and girls’

The proposed plans for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Phibsboro

The lack of access to proper facilities is still a barrier to getting women and girls involved in sport, it has been claimed.

A meeting of local public representatives is expected to hear calls for any future redevelopment of Dalymount Park and Tolka Park to include equal access for female players of all ages.

A motion relating to both northside football grounds will be debated at next week’s Central Area Committee of Dublin City Council.

Five councillors – Janet Horner (GP), Nial Ring (Ind), Cat O’Driscoll (SD), Darcy Lonergan (GP) and Cieran Perry (Ind) – are calling for “equal access and availability of playing pitches for men/boys and women/girls”.

They believe that any future development of either stadium “should ensure that playing facilities for woman and girls are properly safeguarded”.

Councillor O’Driscoll told Independent.ie that lack of access to pitches and inadequate changing or toilet facilities continued to be a barrier to female participation in sport.

“There has been a welcome increase in the number of girls getting involved in soccer and GAA teams, but it’s often the case that there are not enough pitches available for training or games, or they are only available at awkward times,” she said.

“There is an opportunity to address this issue in any future redevelopment of Dalymount or Tolka Park and I am hopeful there will be broad support for our motion.”

A second part of the councillors’ motion says the redevelopment of Dalymount Park, which is expected to cost over €35m, should not be connected to – or dependent on – the sale of Tolka Park.

Dublin City Council has previously said that around €15m from the proposed sale of the Drumcondra grounds will be needed as a contribution towards the Dalymount project.

The motion calls on Dublin City Council to examine all available financing sources for Dalymount, including from EU funding streams.

Proposals to allow football remain in a “refurbished and reimagined” Tolka Park – to include amenities such as a gym, creche, café, enterprise centre and public toilets – were unveiled by a campaign group last month.

Save Tolka Park – a coalition of local residents, football fans and community activists – is opposed to any rezoning and sale of the grounds, and believe their proposal for a refurbished, publicly-owned facility would be the best outcome for the Drumcondra area.