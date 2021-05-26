Council votes for development of 1,200 homes in north Dublin

A total of 1,200 social, affordable, and private homes are one step closer to being built in Donabate, Co Dublin.

Following a Fingal County Council meeting yesterday, councillors voted 31 against nine to approve the disposal of 28 hectares of land at Ballymastone, Donabate, to Glenveag Living Ltd.

Of these 1,200 homes, 20pc will be social housing, 20pc affordable housing and 60pc private.

The ‘affordable’ homes will be available to first-time buyers at a unit cost of €250,000-€270,000, according to Fingal County Council.

The project may commence as early as next year and is expected to be delivered over a 10-year timeframe.

AnnMarie Farrelly, CEO of Fingal County Council, has welcomed the decision.

“Our mandate from Government is to provide housing and, since 2015, we have used many mechanisms to ensure the construction of social, affordable and private homes across Fingal,” she said.

"We have spent the last three years developing this particular model, which can deliver mixed tenure residential development as outlined in the Donabate Local Area Plan.

"I would like to thank the councillors for their overwhelming support for our effort to improve the supply of housing in Fingal.”

Matthew McAleese, Director of planning and strategic infrastructure at Fingal County Council, said this housing could “substantially alleviate the housing crisis in both the short and medium-term.”

Sinn Féin councillors voted against the development.

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell wrote on Twitter; “Sinn Fein in Fingal have just voted against 1,200 new homes for Donabate as part of a plan that’s been ongoing for years. Social, affordable and private; priced at €270k. Real homes for real people.”



