Council should consider moving proposed Discovery Centre ‘off Bull Island’

An artist's impression of how the proposed Discovery Centre would look on Bull Island. Pic: Dublin City Council

Alternative locations should be considered for the proposed Dublin Bay Biosphere Discovery Centre on Bull Island, it has been claimed.

Proposals to replace the existing Interpretive and Education Centre have been under discussion since 2015.

The original facility, opened in 1986, is no longer considered fit for purpose due to limited capacity and lack of access for people with disabilities.

The proposed location for the Discovery Centre, which will feature a lookout tower, is a reclaimed area off the main causeway road.

Dublin City Council believes the new centre would offer a year-round visitor experience, as well as educational programmes for primary and secondary school students.

The local authority had intended to submit a formal proposal to An Bord Pleanála this summer. However, following the passing of two motions at this month’s North Central Area Committee, the project is now likely to be delayed.

The motions, which were unanimously passed, call on Dublin City Council to have further public engagement on the proposal.

Councillors also believe that the formal approval of the local area committee should be requested in advance of any finalised planning application, and they are first seeking sight of an Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind), who tabled both motions, told Independent.ie that alternative locations off Bull Island should be considered for the centre.

“I very much welcome the proposed Dublin Bay Biosphere Discovery Centre, which will showcase a wealth of natural world knowledge and provide many interactive elements for visitors,” he said. “However, I’m not convinced that a location on Bull Island is desirable.”

Cllr O’Farrell said the feasibility of locations such as Alfie Byrne Road in Clontarf, which is close to a DART station and other public transport links, should be examined.

He added it was “vital” that the public was fully engaged with the Discovery Centre project and called on the local authority to provide large information billboards at the proposed site.

In response to the motions, Dublin City Council said the project team had made “every effort” to raise awareness of the Discovery Centre plan.

It has engaged with elected representatives, community groups, NGOs, volunteer organisations and other stakeholders, which had informed the scale and design of the proposed centre.

Information posters, with a QR code linking to further information, have recently been installed at various locations on Bull Island and in St Anne’s Park, according to the council.

“We are happy to install larger signs in the coming weeks, with opportunities for feedback, as suggested,” it added.