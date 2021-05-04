Coastal erosion ‘one of the biggest challenges for our future’

Fishing boats in Howth harbour, which has received a boost of over €8m in funding

Sea bees put in place as breakers to help reduce the force of waves along eroded land at Portrane Beach. Photo: Steve Humphreys, May 27, 2020

Coastal erosion is one of the biggest threats to the future of communities in north county Dublin, it has been claimed.

The difficulties facing Dublin’s fishing villages and coastal communities will be discussed at a virtual townhall meeting hosted by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, this Thursday.

The online event has been arranged to listen to the concerns of those working in the fishing industry, environmental groups and people living in areas such as Balbriggan, Skerries, Loughshinny, Rush and Howth.

Minister McConalogue said he wants to hear directly from those impacted by Covid-19 and Brexit.

Other issues, including the need for additional financial supports for fishers, the impact of offshore windfarms and further investment in harbour facilities, are expected to be raised.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee (FF) said the meeting will provide members of the public with an opportunity to raise specific environmental concerns.

“For instance, coastal erosion is a massive challenge that we are facing in north county Dublin,” she said. “Every winter storm brings a new crisis in Portrane where there have been homes lost to the sea.”

A spokesperson for Minister McConalogue said the nationwide series of townhall meetings are a grassroots initiative designed to engage directly with coastal communities.

“Everything from environmental and conservation matters to Brexit funding, aquaculture and quota issues will be discussed,” he told Independent.ie. “The minister wants people to have the opportunity of saying what matters to them.”

Meanwhile, the Department of the Marine has confirmed funding for three harbours in Fingal – Loughshinny (€80,000), Skerries (€70,000) and Balbriggan (€40,000). Fingal County Council is providing 25pc of the total funding.

In addition, Howth Harbour Centre has received funding of €8.3m out of a total nationwide spend of €38.3m.

Separately, the Department of the Marine has confirmed that the Seafood Sector Taskforce is due to publish its interim findings in the coming weeks, with the final report expected in June or July.

The virtual townhall meeting with Minister McConalogue will take place from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, May 6. To register, email coastaltownhall@agriculture.gov.ie