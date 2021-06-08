Coast Guard responds to 18 jet ski incidents in just two months

Jet ski users have sparked a rise in complaints along the north Dublin coastline

The Irish Coast Guard has expressed concern about a recent spate of jet ski “infringements” into swimming areas along the north Dublin coastline.

During April and May, the Irish Coast Guard coordinated responses to 18 jet ski related incidents, 12 of which involved complaints about encroachments into swimming areas.

In a statement, Howth Coast Guard said this was putting members of the public at greater risk and placing increased demand on search and rescue services.

“Personal watercrafts are an enjoyable activity,” they said. “However, users must respect the safety and wellbeing of other water users and remain vigilant to any unnecessary encroachment into swimming areas.”

Following recent incidents, several organisations have issued a joint appeal to jet ski users, highlighting that “responsible behaviour is essential for people’s safety and peace of mind”.

Roger Sweeney, from Water Safety Ireland, said: “Just as the public expects road users to comply with laws that keep people safe, personal watercraft users should ensure they are compliant with local bye-laws, approved zones and speed limits.”

Dave Garvey, Training Development Officer with Irish Sailing, added: “Irish Sailing promotes the safe and responsible participation in a wide range of water-based activities.

“We offer a range of training courses for jet skis and other watercraft to educate operators in responsible, good practice to ensure their own safety, as well as that of other water users.”

Waterways Ireland urged jet ski operators to comply with bye-laws and speed zones and ensure their behaviour does not affect other people’s safety and enjoyment.

Lisa Hollingum of the RNLI added: “With our waterways and coastlines busier this summer, we urge all personal watercraft users to have consideration for everyone in or on the water, including local wildlife.

“Act responsibly and familiarise yourself with the relevant bye-laws and behaviours permitted. Get trained and enjoy the water safely.”

Members of the public took to social media over the weekend to complain about irresponsible jet ski use in Malahide and Portmarnock.

“Last Sunday, a jet ski cut through swimmers at Low Rock in Malahide,” one post claimed. “On Wednesday, another jet ski went flying up Portmarnock beach in and out of people. Lucky no one was injured.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard in Howth told Independent.ie: “From our area of operations, which is the Liffey around to Donabate, we have problems with jet skis in nearly all areas – Clontarf, Dollymount, Claremont and Burrow beaches in Sutton, Portmarnock and Malahide.”

Fingal County Council said anyone wishing to use a jet ski, water ski or boat on lakes or waterways must first apply for a permit.