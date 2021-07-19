Car access to Bull Wall wooden bridge may be restricted after weekend traffic chaos

Gardai had to close off access to the wooden bridge in Clontarf over the weekend due to traffic congestion in the area

The good weather has seen crowds flock to Dollymount beach via the wooden bridge in Clontarf

Car access to Dollymount beach via the wooden bridge in Clontarf may have to be restricted due to ongoing traffic chaos, one Dublin city councillor has suggested.

The weekend’s good weather resulted in painfully long tailbacks for motorists trying to access and leave the Bull Wall area, with cars reportedly taking up to two hours to get across the bridge.

The situation was compounded by irresponsible parking and motorists breaking traffic lights, according to frustrated day-trippers.

Gardaí were forced to close off access to Bull Island from the wooden bridge at various stages over the weekend due to the high levels of traffic congestion in the area.

Councillor Donna Cooney (GP) said a permanent solution to the problem needs to be found, even if this meant permanently restricting vehicular access via the Bull Wall.

“There’s only a finite number of parking spaces available at the other side of the wooden bridge,” she said.

“Parking along this narrow road means there is only room for one-way traffic, which leads to serious congestion when motorists refuse to give way to oncoming cars or attempt to do a U-turn.

“When there is a break in the traffic, some irresponsible motorists drive at dangerous speeds to try to make it through. From what I saw over the weekend, I’m surprised nobody has been killed.

“The gardaí must be fed up having to deal with this all the time. I believe Dublin City Council needs to do more,” she said.

Cllr Cooney has proposed a permit system to allow access for residents of the island, as well as kite surfers and drivers with disabilities.

Other controls, such as a traffic counter and security barrier to limit the number of cars entering via the wooden bridge, should also be considered, she added.

However, Councillor Naoise Ó Muirí (FG) told Independent.ie he was not in favour of closing off access to Bull Island.

“I think we should be encouraging people to use the causeway end as much as they can during busy periods to spread the load a bit,” he said.

“Dublin City Council has plans to provide better facilities along the causeway and we need to put pressure on them to make sure that happens.

“People make great use of Dollymount at all times of the year and it’s a facility for the people of Dublin and beyond. I appreciate it’s a nature reserve and we need to be sensitive to that, but closing it off at either end is not the way to go.”

Cllr Ó Muirí added he would have “no difficulty” with a traffic counter system to limit the number cars using the bridge during busy periods, as long as access to Bull Island and the beach was maintained.

Councillor Damian O’Farrell (Ind) confirmed he had received complaints about high traffic volumes over the weekend and intends to raise the issue at the next North Central Area Committee of Dublin City Council.

“This is something that councillors have been trying to sort out and plan for since earlier this year,” he said.

The garda press office did not comment specifically when asked what traffic management and enforcement measures had been put in place at Bull Wall over the weekend.

“Gardaí all over the country were dealing with heavy traffic at all beauty spots and beaches,” a spokesperson said.

Dublin Fire Brigade said parking and traffic control at amenity sites is the responsibility of local authorities and gardaí, and it was therefore not in a position to comment on individual locations.

However, a spokesperson said that irresponsible and illegal parking can affect their ability to get vehicles and crews to an emergency in a timely manner.

“Fire appliances need at least three metres of clearance between obstacles to efficiently progress,” they said.

“This increases slightly on bends and corners. Unfortunately, we regularly encounter parking that doesn’t allow this clearance, and this can slow our response as our drivers manoeuvre the obstacles or, in some cases, reroute.”

Howth Coast Guard reported no issues with access to beaches in Howth and Sutton over the weekend, but said there were problems on Golf Links Road in Portmarnock.

A spokesperson appealed to motorists to park responsibly as the good weather continues. Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.